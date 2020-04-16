PEABODY — The State Ethics Commission says former City Treasurer Jeanne Carnevale has admitted to using her former post, city funds and other resources to guide sales of three tax-delinquent single-family homes to the financial gain of her family and associates.
Carnevale, daughter of former mayor Peter Torigian, has paid a $50,000 civil penalty and signed an agreement approved by the Ethics Commission and waived her right to contest its findings. The commission determined “the public interest would be served by the disposition of this matter without further enforcement proceedings.”
State conflict of interest law prohibits municipal employees from using their official roles in matters that will financially benefit family members.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt, who hired Carnevale as treasurer in 2012, praised her when she retired in June 2017. But by that September, he said he had received “some disturbing information.”
“I personally reached out to the Ethics Commission and the District Attorney’s office about concerns I had about Ms. Carnevale,” Bettencourt said. “It appeared to be she had been using her position to financially enhance herself.”
Carnevale earned $75,384 in 2016, the year before she retired at age 55 after working for 17 years for the city in various capacities, according to The Salem News story at the time.
“The whole thing was very troubling,” Bettencourt said.
documents requested by the Ethics Commission and the district attorney’s office. The Ethics Commission later informed him the matter was closed.
In addition, Bettencourt said he hired the certified public accounting firm Powers & Sullivan of Wakefield to conduct an audit. It found no irregularities or inconsistencies of city finances.
Carnevale could not be reached for comment.
In 2015, the Ethics Commission said, Carnevale hired an attorney to probate the estate of a deceased owner of a home at 22 Catherine Drive.
“Carnevale then used her City Treasurer position and her foreclosure power to steer, direct, and compel the estate’s administrator and heir to sell the property to a building contracting company that had previously worked on her home, using Carnevale’s friend as his real estate broker,” the commission said in a statement. The disposition identified the contractor as Melo’s Construction and the broker as Janet Howcroft. In 2015, the property had a tax liability of more than $27,500 and it had been deemed unsafe by the city.
The Ethics Commission says Howcroft’s fee was $9,750. After the contractor bought the property for $195,000, it built a $90,000 addition and resold the home for $625,000.
In 2016, Carnevale hired the same attorney to probate the estate of a deceased owner of 22 Columbia Blvd. and set up a trust for the owner’s daughter, who was living in the home. The property had an outstanding tax liability of nearly $25,000.
The Ethics Commission alleges Carnevale used her post and other public resources to get the daughter placed in Peabody public housing so the home could be sold to a trust called Victory Realty Trust, which named Carnevale’s daughter as a trustee. It also named her husband, former long-time Peabody Department of Public Services Director Richard Carnevale, and the friend’s husband as beneficiaries.
When the deceased owner’s daughter moved into public housing at Carnevale’s urging, the Ethics Commission says Carnevale’s daughter and Victory Realty Trust bought the house for $125,000, and Carnevale’s friend received a $4,000 commission. Five days later, Carnevale’s daughter resold the home for $210,000 to Melo’s Construction.
The Ethics Commission said Carnivale violated conflict of interest law through the use of city funds to hire the attorney (whose fees were paid by the city to the tune of $6,443.36) to probate the Columbia Boulevard estate and create a trust to sell the home. She also used city email and letterhead to get the daughter into public housing, the commission said.
In 2017, in a case involving 22 Lynnfield St., which had an outstanding tax liability of $12,379 at the time, Carnevale communicated with the building commissioner about the property, whether it was a single or two-family home. She also asked the city’s tax attorney’s paralegal to prepare an instrument of redemption in anticipation of the sale. After Victory Realty Trust bought the house for $239,500, Carnevale signed the instrument to clear the tax lien.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.