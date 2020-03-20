Foreign exchange students in Marblehead and Beverly are being told by their company that they must return to their home countries immediately or be dropped from the program.
The directive, issued last Sunday by the Educatius Group, is forcing the students, their families and their host families to decide whether the students should fly home to a potentially more dangerous situation during the coronavirus pandemic or risk staying here without the support of the company.
In one host family in Marblehead, a student from Italy has decided to stay while a student from Germany plans to return home on Saturday.
"It's a tough decision," said Sarah Ducharme, of Marblehead, whose family is hosting those two students. "They want to be with their families, but at the same time they want to make a decision that's going to keep themselves safe."
Ten students at Marblehead High School and two at Beverly High School had been in the country since October through the exchange program run by the Educatius Group, which calls itself the largest organization in the world dedicated exclusively to high school programs abroad for international students.
The students are under contract to stay with their host families through the end of the school year. But schools across the country have closed during the coronavirus pandemic, leaving those students, like everyone else, in limbo.
On Sunday, the students, parents and host families received an email from Paul McLaughlin, president of Educatius North America based in Boston, saying the company was suspending its program and directing all of its students in the United States to "immediately return to their home countries until schools re-open."
"Children around the world need to be with their families during this time of crisis," McLaughlin wrote. The message said students should leave by Friday, March 20, "at the latest."
Ducharme said the message was so sudden and gave such short notice that the family of a student from Poland arranged a flight home for their son so quickly that the Marblehead host family's mother did not know he had left until he was on the plane.
"The way the email came across was 'you have to leave right now,'" Ducharme said. "You worried they would close the borders and you might be stuck here. That put fear into everybody. It wasn't a nice way to do it."
Waiver offer
When some of the host families protested the decision to send students home, the company relented and said students could stay if their host families signed a waiver saying they were fully responsible for the students, Ducharme said.
Ducharme said her family signed the waiver to enable Federico Angius, a student from Italy, to stay with them. "We've much enjoyed having him with our family," Ducharme said. "We take responsibility for him going forward."
Angius, 17, said he wants to stay in Marblehead because Italy is less safe than the United States at the moment. On Thursday, Italy surpassed China for the most deaths related to coronavirus.
Anguis' family lives in Palmero, a province in Sicily, and is in "complete lockdown," he said.
"My natural parents think having me go back is not a safe decision," he said. "I honestly prefer being safe. I like staying quarantined here."
Anguis called the decision to stay or go "very hard and complicated."
"Even staying here is not an easy choice," he said. "For many people, being with your family in a problematic situation is probably the easiest choice. But it's just too high a risk."
The family will stop receiving an $800 monthly stipend from the company to help offset the expenses of hosting a student, Ducharme said.
The other student staying with the Ducharmes, Lennard Sandvoss, of Germany, was planning to fly home on Saturday morning. Ducharme said Sandvoss' family wants him to return.
"I'm a little bit sad," said Sandvoss, a 15-year-old sophomore. "My family is unsure but they want me back."
Beverly student: 'My mother wants me to stay here'
Riccardo Pianese, an exchange student at Beverly High School, has also decided to stay with his host family. Pianese, who is from Rome, is a 17-year-old senior and, like Anguis, was scheduled to graduate in June.
"There's no point to going to a place that is even worse to be safe," he said. "My mother wants me to stay here. All my family is agreeing about me staying here."
Pianese called his time in Beverly "the best year of my life" and said he was looking forward to playing on the tennis team this spring and attending the senior prom and graduation.
"It was the American experience," he said. "It's really something you only see in movies and on TV for an Italian teenager."
Pianese said another exchange student from Beverly High has already returned to Spain.
Andrea Osbon, Pianese's host mother, said she is willing to take responsibility for him staying in the United States and to forgo payments from the company for hosting.
"We all feel as though their health is at risk if they leave, that they are in better hands here," she said. "We have better resources. They want to be here. It's just seems like the best solution all around."
In a separate correspondence with students and family, Educatius downplayed the risk of sending students home. The company said the United States and Canada are safer for only the next week, until the number of infected people reaches the level of those in Europe.
"This is not like Britain sending children to Canada in WW2," the company wrote.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.