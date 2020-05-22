Experience is key, says Zrike

SALEM — When Stephen Zrike was tapped to lead Salem Public Schools, it was more than a month before the first shutdowns from COVID-19 began.
Now, he stands to relieve Kathleen Smith, a recently retired Brockton school leader, who has carried Salem schools through a global pandemic as a one-year superintendent.
"It's hard to imagine how much things have changed since I was in Salem for the interview process," Zrike said. "And I didn't expect that my departure from my current district and my entry in the new district of Salem would look like this."
With COVID-19, the typical schedule of superintendent meet-and-greets, appearances at events and forums with parents and staff all went out the window. Meanwhile, the transition work has taken on new meaning as the district faces an uncertain summer and fall.
"We just have to adjust," Zrike said. "You've gotta be flexible in the field of education, and here's just another example of that."
Zrike was one of 31 applicants and four finalists for Salem's school superintendent position this past winter. His career has taken him mostly around Massachusetts with a stint in Chicago, where he was chief of elementary schools for the city's school system from 2011 to 2013. He took over Holyoke Public Schools as a state-appointed receiver starting July 2015, with that five-year term ending in just a few weeks.
It's tough to compare Holyoke to Salem, as the cities face different challenges and handle revenue different, Zrike explained. But in the end, while the two school districts are in different boats, they're weathering the same storm. That works to Zrike's advantage, he explained.
"The fact that I'm thinking about that already in another community does make it easier," he said, "because my head is already wrapped around some of the guidance — or lack of guidance — that has come out around what it's going to look like when we can reopen."
Zrike said he plans to launch an entry plan when he arrives "so people know where I'm going to be, what I'm going to be doing, how they can interface with me over the first 60 to 90 days of my time."
The district is working to schedule opportunities for members of the school community to meet and talk to Zrike while minding pandemic precautions. Those looking for more info or looking to schedule something can visit bit.ly/MeetDrZrike. He can also be contacted via email at SZrike@salemk12.org.
It remains unclear what school will look like going forward, or even if there will be in-person school and how long it will last if the city gets to that point.
"There could be a surge again in the fall or winter," Zrike said. "So not only do we have to prepare for reopening, but we have to prepare for reclosing again."
Wherever that goes, Zrike said he's ready. His history has prepared him for it.
"While I don't know Salem and have to learn it, I'm not new to the job," he said. "I think this would be a really hard time to be a brand new superintendent in a district, having never led a district — so I feel fortunate to have that experience."
