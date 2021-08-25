PEABODY — In all likelihood, Peabody’s “earthquake swarm” is nothing to worry about, Dr. John Ebel told a packed Wiggins Auditorium on Wednesday night.
“What you are experiencing here in the city of Peabody is not an every day occurrence, but it's not that unusual,” said Ebel, a senior research scientist at the Weston Observatory of Boston College and a geophysics professor.
Ebel was invited to speak at the Aug. 25 public meeting at City Hall after the city experienced three small but widely-felt earthquakes, in addition to countless other tremors and “booms.” He explained to the large crowd of residents what could be causing these quakes and what they should expect in the future.
According to the United States Geological Survey, there was a 1.3-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in or around Peabody on Aug. 18, a 1.2-magnitude quake on Aug. 4, and a 1.4-magnitude quake on July 25. Residents have also reported numerous other tremors that were not recorded by the USGS.
“Maybe there will be no more events, maybe we're done. All these ones have ended that I talked about,” Ebel said after presenting on several other examples of “earthquake swarms” in New England. “The next possibility is that there might be some more of these small events” such as what Peabody has already been experiencing.
There is a small chance — around a 5% chance — that the city could see a larger earthquake with a magnitude around a 3 or 4, Ebel said, adding that while these quakes are larger than what the city has recently seen, this still would not cause significant damage. The likelihood of an even larger earthquake that would cause damage, he said, is less than 1%.
While Ebel and other experts are still investigating the Peabody earthquakes and tremors, he said earthquake swarms are a natural occurrence in New England and residents should not be overly concerned.
The rock that makes up the Earth’s surface, Ebel explained, is constantly under an enormous amount of pressure. Sometimes, the pressure gets so intense that the rock cracks and forms a new fault, sending vibrations up to the Earth’s surface, he said. These vibrations, he said, can sometimes be felt in the form of an earthquake or heard as a gunshot-like sound.
“Some earthquakes occur on existing faults,” he said, explaining that people often assume an earthquake is the result of seismic activity at an existing fault line. “But some earthquakes actually are creating brand new faults.”
This is likely the case in Peabody, he said.
In addition, Ebel told the crowd that earthquakes and other seismic activity are unlikely to damage any underground infrastructure such as gas or water lines.
“I would not worry so much about the underground facilities as much as I would worry about the aboveground facilities,'' he said, explaining that inflexible structures, like brick chimneys, are far more likely to be damaged in a larger quake.
While a large earthquake is unlikely in Peabody, Ebel advised residents to find a piece of sturdy furniture to duck under in the case of a more intense quake. He did not recommend running outside where chimneys and other structures could fall.
Peabody, he added, is no more likely to have a catastrophic earthquake than anywhere else in the Northeast.
During the meeting, Mayor Ted Bettencourt told the crowd he was excited to learn more about what has been causing Peabody’s tremors and earthquakes. The city previously sent out bomb-sniffing dogs and drones to investigate what could be causing the tremors and explosion-like noises, but the search turned up no answers.
“I’ve heard a great number of reports of shaking houses, things falling off the walls, real effects from these earthquakes, and again these are very real,” Bettencourt said.
He added later: “This is a city issue, and it is a very real one.”
According to Bettencourt, the city is in the process of compiling a comprehensive list of resources for residents in the case of a larger quake.
