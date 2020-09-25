Extension planned for Peabody Independence Greenway

PEABODY — Trail maps outlining the Peabody Independence Greenway are about to look very different.
The city of Peabody was approved to receive a $10.1 million grant from the State Transportation Improvement Program to extend the Greenway, according to a statement from Mayor Ted Bettencourt on Thursday.
Peabody was one of many communities to receive money from TIP to be used toward trail and greenery projects, according to the statement.
The city will use this money to construct two new trails, one of which will include a two-span steel pedestrian bridge over Route 1 and signal upgrades at the Lowell/Bourbon Street and Route 1 NB/Lowell Street intersection, according to the statement from Bettencourt.
Bettencourt said in a Facebook post that the pedestrian bridge will allow trail-goers to cross the highway safely, and it will start near the Boston Sports Club on Route 1 and end across the highway near the Hallmark building.
The bridge will be part of what the city is calling the “Route 1 & Lowell Street Connector” project which also includes a new 12-foot wide multi-use paved path along the abandoned rail bed between two existing segments of the Independence Greenway in Peabody, according to Bettencourt’s statement.
The new trail segment extends the Border to Boston trailhead at Lowell Street, according to the statement.
Various curb, walking, and drainage improvements, as well as natural privacy screening near residential neighborhoods are also planned.
The “Lahey Clinic to Endicott Street” project is the second addition being made to the Greenway. This project will include a bike lane on Essex Center Drive, an off-road multi-use path along North Shore Road, and a multi-use path at the former B&M rail line along Proctor Brook, the statement said. The trail will end at the Endicott Street bridge.
The statement added that the existing bike path will be extended from the end of the Lahey Clinic trail to the Endicott Street bridge.
Developing these two segments of the Greenway will extend the Greenway approximately 10 and a half miles, the statement said, and it will bring the Greenway closer to downtown Peabody.
The project is in the planning phase, and construction is scheduled to begin in 2024 and 2025, according to Bettencourt’s Facebook post. The city plans to hold several public meetings during the design phase to allow for public comment and input, Bettencourt added.
“This is a lengthy process with the engineering and public hearing phases still to come,” Bettencourt said on Facebook. “Make no mistake however, Peabody will soon be home to one of the premier trail systems in the region.”
The Department of Conservation and Recreation MassTrails grant program also awarded Peabody with $203,750 to be used toward the design phase of the “Route 1 and Lowell Street Connector” project, according to the statement from Bettencourt. In addition, the statement said the city council approved $455,179 from the City’s Community Preservation Act funds to go toward engineering plans for both segments of the extension project.
“The Independence Greenway provides a variety of benefits for Peabody residents and it has become increasingly evident that this resource is being utilized beyond recreational benefits and embraced as an alternative mode of transportation by greenway users for a safe and healthy option to commute to work, school, and everyday activities,” said the statement.
