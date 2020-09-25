Extension planned for Peabody Independence Greenway

TIM JEAN/Staff file photoThe Peabody Independence Greenway, looking toward the intersection with Prospect and Lowell streets. The city says it's moving forward, thanks to a state grant, with a long-planned expansion of the bike trail from where it ends behind Lahey Medical Center, to the downtown area, as well as finally building a pedestrian bridge over Route 1 to connect two sections of the trail that are divided by the highway and which force people from the trail onto busy Lowell Street.