A group in Salem that’s supporting restaurant workers laid off due to COVID-19 was nearly given a heart attack at the hands of Facebook late last week — but the issue has now been resolved.
Behind You, an organization that does not have its own nonprofit status, raised more than $35,000 through a Facebook fundraiser that ended in April. The money has been going to those in need through $250 stipends to help make ends meet while the laid-off workers wait for work to return.
But early Friday, organizers for Behind You learned some people were being issued refunds for their donations. It seemed through communication with Facebook that all of the money raised was being taken away and that the fundraiser had been deleted. This created a financial nightmare for the organization, as much of the money had already been collected.
“We’re still trying to sort that out,” said Dan Donato, Behind You’s president, Friday afternoon. “What we know is that Facebook initially threatened to refund all the donations, which is close to $40,000 raised through their platform. It was also unclear why they were doing that. There was a vague reference to a violation to part of their terms of service, but not anything specific.”
The organization isn’t a nonprofit on its own, but after the fundraiser on Facebook had ended, they partnered with a fiscal agent to start working under nonprofit status.
“I was confused on the language that they used, so I responded and said, ‘We are now actively fundraising for Behind You as a 501(c)(3) because we’ve partnered with an organization,’” said Erin Truex, Behind You’s vice president. “They said, ‘Well, if you’re a personal fundraiser fundraising for a nonprofit, we’re going to shut you down. You can’t do that.”
The fundraiser on Facebook was set up as a personal fundraiser, which opened the door to processing fees for Facebook and quicker payouts to get cash to laid-off staff faster, according to Truex.
“We wanted to get that Facebook fundraiser up as soon as possible,” she said. “We wanted to raise funds and get that process in place to pay people out.”
But it turns out that a nonprofit running a personal fundraiser creates an issue of tax liability.
A spokesperson for Facebook told The Salem News on Friday that fundraisers for nonprofits allow those donating to claim them as tax-deductible. When that meshes with a personal fundraiser, all sorts of fraud can take place.
The company initially cited the need to fully review the case with reduced staffing due to the holiday weekend, but later Friday night, a spokesperson said the situation was resolved.
“People are using Facebook fundraising tools to support their neighbors and friends in communities around the world,” read a statement from Facebook. “The effort of this fundraiser to support restaurant workers is an important cause, and the majority of funds have been paid to the creator. There were a small number of donors who were refunded because our team’s needed clarification about the creator’s relationship with a 501(c)(3) organization. Upon further review, we will work with the creator and provide the funds.”
Of the more than $35,000 raised, only $1,255 had been targeted for refund by end of day Friday.
Donato said he understood Facebook’s perspective.
“The larger context is there are a lot of fundraisers happening right now, and there’s some non-zero number of them that I’m sure are fraudulent,” he said. “I welcome the scrutiny from Facebook. I think that’s absolutely fair.
“But to come in and say, ‘We’re shutting you down even though you’re a registered 501(c)(3) getting nonprofit status’ without asking for any documentation is unacceptable. Not only is it hurting those who apply for funds from us, it creates a lot of confusion.”
