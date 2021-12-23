PEABODY — A mask mandate has been put into effect in the Tanner City, and it comes with a plea for Peabody’s neighbors to follow suit.
Peabody’s Board of Health voted 3-0 at a special meeting late Wednesday afternoon to institute a city-wide mask mandate for all indoor spaces open to the public. The mandate begins Monday, Dec. 27 at 12:01 a.m., according to city health director Sharon Cameron.
Public comment was most opposed to the mandate, with many characterizing it as an overstep on freedoms and others arguing it makes no sense for Peabody to do a mandate if neighbors don’t as well, since Peabody is in-part a destination because of retail.
On the last point, the board members agreed. Among them, Anthony Carli said the pandemic’s local impact “from a hospital standpoint and the capacity of local area hospitals” is alarming.
“I’d hope that Beverly and Danvers would follow suit, because the regionalization of these mandates are always better than just one city,” Carli said.
To open the discussion, Cameron told the board that “we recognize the issue of hospital capacity is a regional issue, and we think it’s appropriate for us to act as a region on the North Shore, with respect to putting in mitigation strategies that’ll help provide access to medical care for our residents when we need it.”
Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt said the pandemic’s “dark days are continuing here, and I know it has been very difficult for you.” But he’s also been on the same calls Cameron has been on with health care leaders in the area.
“I was hoping we were beyond some of this, and we aren’t right now,” Bettencourt said. “It’s very concerning to hear, particularly, the call we had yesterday with Lahey, and their concern about beds and emergencies in general.”
Three hours after Peabody’s Board of Health meeting, Salem was scheduled to discuss not just mask but vaccine mandates in their city. Ultimately, Salem put both into effect, with the mask mandate effective immediately and the vaccine mandate starting Jan. 15, 2022.
Bettencourt said he didn’t support a vaccine mandate in Peabody, “but in terms of an indoor mask mandate, I do think we need to take that step to keep our community safe as best we can. At this moment, we need to go to this measure.”
Public comment sharply disagreed.
“The mandate is a complete overreach,” said Efi Wilkins, a registered nurse. “We’re all very well able to make health care decisions for ourselves.”
Ward 5 City Councilor-elect David Gamache, who previously served the ward on the City Council, said he has spoken with businesses throughout the ward.
A mandate “would hurt businesses, hurt the mall, especially this time of year with everyone coming to the area,” Gamache said. “Yeah, there’s hospitalizations, but shame on those that aren’t vaccinated. They’re the ones taking up most of the space in the emergency rooms, in the beds.”
Local business owner David Cutler said it’s “really scary that the hospitals are at capacity. However, I think a blanket mask mandate is extremely ineffective, especially on a zip code-by-zip code basis.”
“This is setting a dangerous precedent,” said resident Maureen Veiga. “What’s next, (masks) for the flu? Common cold? Too much power is being given to a few individuals without significant oversight, and I ask why.”
With close to a dozen residents opposed, three spoke in favor. That included Jerry Halberstadt, who said he supported the mandate and “frankly wish we had done it weeks ago so we’d prevent this near-disaster in the hospitals.”
“I understand people have objections, and sincere objections and concerns,” he said. “The job of public health is just that. We have to think about the health of the public — and the few individuals who don’t take the precautions can harm other people, and they don’t really have a right to do that.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.