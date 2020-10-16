Faculty says Baker's level funding step in right direction

SALEM — A small group of Salem State University faculty gathered outside the Sullivan Building on North Campus Thursday afternoon to call for strong funding commitments from local, state and federal leaders, thus improving conditions on college campuses hit hard by declining revenue and the COVID-19 pandemic.
A similar demonstration was held at the University of Massachusetts Lowell and both came within 24 hours of Gov. Charlie Baker releasing a revised state budget for the current fiscal year, which provided level funding for public higher education. The revised budget increases total spending from $44.6 billion — proposed in January before the pandemic — to $45.5 billion. The nearly billion-dollar increase, however, is tied to added health care costs imposed by the pandemic.
On Thursday, several speakers, including members the Middlesex and North Shore Community College communities, took aim at Baker's support of level funding public higher education — providing the same dollars as last year, with no cuts and no extra spending.
"Gov. Baker's support for level funding for the fiscal year is a step in the right direction," said Severin Kitanov, chairperson of Salem State's philosophy department. "Our union has been fighting for it since the very beginning (of the COVID-19 crisis), but this is just one step. We need firm commitments to state support for public higher education, continuous commitment for years to come."
Tiffany Chenault, president of the Massachusetts State College Association's Salem chapter, said the North Shore has a great need for workers "with skills in math, technology, communication, critical thinking skills."
"Salem State University's libraries, faculty, programs and departments are able to provide skills in which there is that shortage," Chenault said. "We're able to provide that, but yet there's cuts. Yet, you don't have the funding. Yet, there's obstacles — and even though we're in these COVID times, COVID has only amplified those obstacles."
On top of highlighting concerns about cuts to Salem State's programs and the institution's use of furloughs to balance the books, the speakers also highlighted the need for federal officials to also do their part. Strong funding at a national level would further boost cash coming from the state, they said.
"We're asking for state funding. Beyond state funding, federal funding," Chenault said. "If there's a shortage of workers, what does that say about the North Shore? What does that say about Massachusetts? What does that say about Essex County? What does that say about our future?"
Rich Levy, a retired Salem State political science professor, said Baker's level-funding offer "just brings us up to the past year. It doesn't get us to the prior years' levels of funding."
"Nonetheless, this is Baker's proposal," Levy said. "It still isn't passed by the Legislature, so we call on all of our members of our community to support at least level funding for public higher ed, and call on all North Shore legislators to at least level fund."
Contact Salem reporter Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||