SALEM — Staff from Salem Hospital on Wednesday administered COVID-19 vaccines to about 40 residents of the Fairweather apartment complex for low-income elderly people on Highland Avenue in Salem.
Hospital officials said the Salem Health Department received the Moderna vaccine from the state for the effort but needed help with staffing. Clinicians from Salem Hospital and North Shore Physicians Group responded by volunteering.
Salem Hospital is also scheduled to hold vaccination clinics this week at Fairweather properties in Peabody, Danvers and Beverly.
