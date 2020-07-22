SALEM — After more than an hour, some of it given over to a defense lawyer’s argument that she not be allowed to speak, Lucy Kohler finally had the chance last Monday to address a judge about her son’s Kyle’s 2017 death.
Kohler burst into tears. “Every day I miss him,” she said. Kyle’s father, Keith, “couldn’t take it,” she said. He died last year.
“It needs to stop,” said Kohler during the first of two hearings last week in Salem Superior Court, where two former Salem residents quietly pleaded guilty to reduced charges of fentanyl possession.
Both Eric Jalbert, 31, and Jessica Cote, 36, were living at 14 Gardner St. in Salem as police began investigating what they initially suspected were heroin sales from that address in late 2018.
In January 2019, a search in the apartment turned up what turned out to be more than an ounce of fentanyl. The amount was enough to charge Jalbert and Cote with trafficking, exposing both to a 3 1/2 year mandatory minimum prison term. Police also found marijuana.
Earlier this year, as a judge questioned the adequacy of the search warrant application, the district attorney’s office and lawyers for the pair began discussing plea agreements in the case.
During the hearing last Monday, Jalbert pleaded guilty to reduced charges of possession of a class A substance (fentanyl) with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He was sentenced under a plea agreement, accepted by Judge David Deakin, to two to three years in state prison on the fentanyl charge. The marijuana charge was placed on file for 30 days and will then be dismissed.
With credit for the time he’s spent in custody, 534 days, Jalbert could be eligible for parole in six months, depending on the status of a more recent case charging him with attempting to smuggle contraband into the Middleton Jail.
On Friday, Cote appeared before Judge James Lang and pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. She was sentenced under her plea agreement to 2 1/2 years in jail, with one year to be served and the balance suspended for two years, during which she’ll be on probation.
Families speak
Their cases gained widespread attention in part due to Kohler, who organized a series of protests outside Salem’s Ruane Judicial Center over what many saw as lenient treatment of convicted drug dealers.
Kohler said her son Kyle was acquainted with Jalbert prior to his death. Police could not prove that either Jalbert or Cote sold him the drugs that led to his overdose, prosecutor John Brennan told the judge.
That was one of the reasons why Jalbert’s attorney, Amy Sixt, argued that Kohler and the parents of Justina Hebert, who also died of an overdose, should not have been allowed to speak — because her client was not charged with providing the heroin that caused their deaths.
It was an objection that Deakin overruled, though he sentenced Jalbert prior to hearing from the two families and repeatedly stressed that he could not legally consider the deaths in his decision to accept the plea agreement.
Steven Hebert told the judge about the day he and his wife went to the apartment Justina was sharing at the time with Jalbert, to get a van ready for a camping trip.
His wife, Kim, went in to get Justina so she could come out and help.
“She hollered out the window,” Hebert told the judge. He went inside. “My daughter was bent over. Her mouth had stuff in it and,” he said, pausing, “she was ice cold.”
It was her 29th birthday.
Hebert told the judge how his daughter had five dogs of her own, who went to live with other family members. “They called her the dog, what’s that word? Whisperer,” he said.
“I think what you’ve done is a good thing for the community at large and for the justice system,” Deakin told the parents at the end of the hearing.
He said he allowed them to speak — and made it a condition of Jalbert’s sentence that he listen to them — because he thought it important that someone convicted of drug charges hear about the impact on families when someone dies.
“I hope having heard from them, you’ll think about it when you’re released from custody, and you think about where to go next in your life, and that you’ll keep it in mind when you decide,” said Deakin.
The case made its way back into the headlines in April, after Jalbert contracted COVID-19 while in custody and asked a judge to release him so he could live with his mother. The judge was not made aware at the time that Jalbert’s mother lived in an apartment complex for elderly and disabled adults — two populations at high risk from the virus. After learning of the living arrangement, and the fact that the property management company was in the process of evicting him, the judge reversed her order.
When Jalbert was returned to custody, jail officials allege that he attempted to smuggle Suboxone, tobacco and marijuana into the Middleton Jail. Those charges are still pending.
Sixt convinced Deakin to waive some of the fees normally assessed to defendants at sentencing, including a fee for a DNA test and a drug assessment, saying that his mother would end up having to pay.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.