BEVERLY — The Beverly Farms-Prides Crossing Fourth of July Committee has announced that its Fourth of July fireworks and Horribles parade have been canceled for the second year in a row, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two events date back decades, but organizers said the uncertainty of the pandemic left them unable to pull off the planning and coordination needed to stage them.
"We needed to plan months and months ago and no one quite knew where it was going to be at this time," said Medley Long, a member of the Farms-Prides Crossing Fourth of July Committee, the volunteer group that organizes the events.
The committee, however, is planning to hold its annual house-decorating contest as well as a new event, a family picnic at Dix Park, to celebrate the holiday. Independence Day celebrations in Beverly Farms have been going on since the 1880s.
"Obviously we want to do something for the community," Long said.
The Horribles parade has been a source of controversy in recent years for inappropriate floats and signs. Even when the committee canceled the parade last year due to the pandemic, some residents went ahead with their own parade. Mayor Mike Cahill and other city officials condemned the display of signs at the parade that they said were racist and sexist.
Long said the cancellation of this year's parade had nothing to do with past controversies. "It just came down to timing and organizing and planning," he said. He added that the committee had nothing to do with the unauthorized parade that was held last year.
Long said the committee "absolutely" plans to bring back both the fireworks and Horribles parade next year.
This year the house decorating contest will be held on Friday, July 2, and the family picnic at Dix Park will be held Saturday, July 3, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Applications to enter the house decorating contest are available at farmsprides4th.com/decorating. The winner will receive $500. The committee will publish a map of all entries so that everyone can check out the houses over the holiday weekend.
The family picnic at Dix Park will include kids games, caricature artists, two food trucks and DJ music. People are invited to bring a blanket and enjoy a picnic while listening to music. The event is scheduled to be held rain or shine.
