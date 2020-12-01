A fast-moving storm with powerful wind speeds rattled the region late Monday, causing some storm damage that included the toppling of Peabody's holiday tree overnight.
Weather data reported from the Beverly Municipal Airport showed a dramatic increase in temperature and wind speeds heading into Monday afternoon and evening, ending November on an unseasonably warm note. Those details were confirmed by Salem meteorologist Arthur Francis, who indicated that the North Shore was actually somewhat spared compared to other parts of the state.
"Here in Salem, we were gusting up to 50 (miles per hour). Up in Rockport, 50 to 60; over in Logan, gusting up to 60, and the Blue Hill Observatory near here was gusting up to 81," Francis said. "The thing came in so fast, once it started to get here the pressure dropped rapidly."
The rain and wind were both preceded by a sharp drop in pressure that started around 10 a.m. Monday and continued to fall throughout the day. Heavy rains were reported further west, Francis said, though he measured 0.8 inches falling in Salem by the end of Monday and a little more early Tuesday to bring the total to a little over an inch.
Weather data reported from Beverly had temperatures at 62 degrees at 11 p.m. Monday. Winds were heaviest beginning around 5 p.m., with gusts peaking several times from then until just after 9 p.m., according to historical data available at Weather Underground.
Though the winds soon subsided, temperatures remained high going into Tuesday morning, with a reported high of 63 degrees carrying through to 4 a.m. Throughout that time, Francis recorded 61 degrees at his home in Salem.
The damages across most North Shore communities appeared to have been limited to one minor incident in Marblehead and one in Peabody — in addition to its toppled Christmas tree.
In Marblehead, a fallen tree branch became entangled in wires, at about 5 p.m., in the vicinity of Jersey and Shepard streets. Police and fire responded and shut down Jersey Street from West Shore Drive. The light department arrived shortly and determined that the limb was hanging in the wires and appeared to be causing no immediate problem. They were able to secure the wires for the time being and, at 5:55 p.m. the street was reopened.
In Peabody, police reported a limb came down at 7:15 p.m., blocking Ellsworth Road. The DPW was called to the scene and the road was cleared by about 7:45.
It's an odd turn from October, which ended with about 6 inches of snow in many parts of the North Shore just before Halloween. Francis said that's an important distinction to make.
"We've been pretty much topsy turvy," he said. "(November was) one of the warmest. In the years I've been doing this, there are four or five years that it was that warm."