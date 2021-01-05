IPSWICH — A father and son who co-own an Ipswich marine repair business are facing charges, and an Ipswich man is recovering from a punctured lung after an apparent online war of words last month led to a physical confrontation.
William Ripley, 59, and his son Neil Ripley, 25, both of 14 Depot Road, Stratham, New Hampshire, pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and battery on a person 60 or older, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and trespassing at their arraignments Monday in Ipswich District Court in Newburyport.
The two men told police that they went to the home of a former Ripley Marine employee on the evening of Dec. 26, after he had been posting negative reviews of the business on social media and review sites like Yelp.
The former employee, David Fowler, had recently been let go, police were told.
The Ripleys told police they tried to "talk civilized" to Fowler and his father, only to be threatened with what they described as a pitchfork.
The alleged victims tell a different story, saying in an interview with police that the Ripleys showed up "irate" and yelling about Fowler trying to "ruin their business."
Ipswich police got the first of several calls about the fight on the evening of Dec. 26, when Fowler's mother called to report the fight taking place. The second call came from Fowler, and then a third, from William Ripley, saying he and his son had just left.
At the home, officers found Fowler's father, Russell Fowler, 62, bleeding from his lip and in pain. He said he was punched in the face and kicked in the side, then nearly run over. At some point, Russell Fowler had also grabbed a clam fork and began hitting the the Ripleys' truck.
In a brief interview with police, the Ripleys said they went to the home to talk to David Fowler about "all this crap he had been posting online." They say that's when Russell Fowler "came at" William Ripley with "a pitch fork."
The two men began filling out a police report, then stopped, saying they wanted to speak to their attorney first.
Meanwhile, Russell Fowler was at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. He told police that when the Ripleys showed up, he went out to ask them to leave. He said they refused and pushed him several times, so he went to get the clam fork, hoping to "scare them off." Instead, he said, William Ripley kicked him and Neil Ripley then punched him.
Russell Fowler said he hit the truck in order to get them to leave. "I really thought they'd just leave when I had the fork so I kept slamming the fork, 'get off my (expletive) property,'" he told police. "I got punched in the face. Next thing I know he's gonna run me the (expletive) over. I'm not joking either if I didn't jump out of the way he would have ran me over."
Paul Anthony, a lawyer for the Ripleys, said his clients told him that's not how things went down that evening.
He said his clients simply wanted to ask David Fowler "what's up with the smear campaign? Let's talk," when they went to the home.
"There are two sides to every story," said Anthony, who said the police report is unclear as to exactly when and where Russell Fowler got the clam fork or why he wasn't charged with damaging his client's property. "There's a lot of damage (to the truck)," said Anthony.
He also pointed to the fact that David Fowler initially showed police a video he took of the incident — then deleted it before police went back to make a copy.
An officer's body camera caught audio from the video when it was played for him. But Anthony suggested that doesn't prove what actually happened.
He also suggested that "cooler heads may prevail" with some time.
Prosecutors requested $2,500 bail for the Ripleys, who turned themselves in at the courthouse on Monday after learning of warrants for their arrest.
Judge Jean Curran set bail at $1,000 for each of them. The Ripleys posted it shortly after their court appearance. A pre-trial hearing via Zoom is scheduled in the case for Feb. 25.
Staff writer Dave Rogers contributed to this report.
