SALEM — With Steve Dibble running for mayor, the Ward 7 seat on the City Council is wide open.
All of South Salem will have new councilors in 2022, with Josh Turiel in Ward 5 likewise not running for re-election. Three candidates emerged in Ward 7, requiring a preliminary election on Sept. 14 to narrow the field to two. The race includes: Veronica Faustino, 29; Francis Riggieri, 70; and Andy Varela, 35.
Faustino and Varela could be described as friendly rivals.
“I reached out to Andy in the beginning of all of this to meet for a coffee and I was greeted by a kind and gentle soul,” Faustino wrote. “Although we naturally have differing perspectives and life experiences, we both see a vision for Ward 7 that is more unified, engaged, and equitable.”
Joining them is Riggieri, half of the namesake behind the former popular South Salem restaurant Fran & Diane’s Kitchen, which was lost to redevelopment in 2015.
Faustino said she is running to “speak to and be an advocate for the people who are living in poverty, and to really just represent the people who are dealing with a similar situation that I am.”
“I felt there was a lack of Black representation on the City Council,” she said, “and that was one of my main priorities, really diversifying the table.”
Varela, meanwhile, ran against Dibble in 2019, and he’s making another bid because “I really believe that our constituent services and communication are lacking in the ward. ... I really feel that everyone should have a seat at the table, whether you’re a homeowner in Salem or in Ward 7, or you’re a renter or live in public housing.”
Riggieri wasn’t available for an interview for this story, but in his initial campaign announcement, he said his “love of our neighborhood and of Salem are the driving forces behind my decision” to run.
“I want to continue to help our neighborhood and city by improving the quality of life for all of us,” Riggieri wrote. “I pledge to listen to you and always try to deliver.”
Salem State University continues to be a main topic in the ward, with the biggest focus on the pending redevelopment of South Campus.
Faustino and Varela were asked to share their vision for the property. With so many community needs to consider, Varela said, his vision is to simply allow the ward to create a vision.
“It’s really about creating a dialog and voice for Ward 7 residents to basically make a case,” he said. “The only way to do that is if we’re all on the same page and we increase our communication with all of our residents in Ward 7 — and not only the people that are engaged, which are mostly homeowners, but people of Rainbow Terrace, Loring Towers, and our working class.”
Faustino has a more refined vision, including a new home for a free Salem preschool to replace what was lost in recent years. She also wants to see the site used in some part for senior housing, she explained.
“I’m not sure if that space would be able to hold both,” she said. “But if it were able to hold both, I’d like to see some type of affordable senior housing mixed with a preschool-like building.”
