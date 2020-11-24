Federal Street trial awaits judge decision

SALEM — A Salem Superior Court judge is mulling whether a first-floor condo on Federal Street can be converted from commercial use to a residence.
Lawyers debating the proper use of the 107 Federal St. unit made their closing arguments Monday morning in Salem Superior Court.
The lawsuit seeks to overturn a 2016 Salem Zoning Board of Appeals decision that allows Richard Jagolta to convert the first floor unit of 107 Federal St., which is zoned commercial, to a residential use. The suit was filed in August 2016 by attorney John Carr on behalf of residents of the Federal Street neighborhood.
The three-story Victorian building at 107 Federal St. has housed two residential units and a commercial space for decades. There was a grocery store there until 1995, when it became a florist shop. In 2005, the space was used as a design studio and art gallery. In 2014, the zoning board approved a real estate consulting office to operate on the first floor. But the neighborhood, represented by Carr, appealed the decision, arguing that the space's commercial use expired through several years of inactivity.
Soon after, Jagolta bought the space for $107,000 with plans to turn it into a residence. He said at the time that he felt the neighborhood's successful fight against the business use meant they'd support the first floor becoming residential. But neighbors appealed the zoning board decision, citing concerns over traffic and parking.
Neighbors "never saw gallery openings or other people besides this one female sitting at the one computer screen," Carr said Monday. "They also all agreed that what she happened to be doing on her computer when they saw her, they didn't know specifically. They all agreed they didn't know whether it had anything to do with the design studio or gallery, or if she was using the computer for personal emails, personal finance, to book hotels and travel reservations, or for a myriad of other possible uses having nothing to do with a design studio or gallery."
Carr said neighbors have felt that "all (business) activity had ceased in either 2009 or early 2010," Carr said. Commercial use that predates current zoning rules loses its status after two years of inactivity, he said.
Neighbors are also concerned that Jagolta would use the space as a short-term rental, something he has done with his home on Chestnut Street. While Jagolta testified that he wasn't going to rent the space out on short-term rental platforms, Carr said, "if Mr. Jagolta can do it, he will do it. Why? Because he is doing it at 41 Chestnut St."
Neighbors also argued that a third residential unit in the building would make it a three-family structure in a two-family neighborhood, which is prohibited by law.
Attorney Orestes Brown, representing Jagolta, said there are some things both sides agree on.
"One thing that's uncontested is, as a matter of right, businesses aren't allowed in the zoning code in this district," Brown said. "The only businesses are non-conforming because they pre-existed the act of zoning."
That said, those behind the appeal brought "nothing other than sheer speculation that a residential use would somehow be more congestive to the neighborhood than a commercial use," Brown said. "And that defies common sense, that a residential use will be more congestive than a business office, grocery store or florist — all of which uses, by the way, each and every plaintiff supported and said presented no problem for them."
Several of the plaintiffs' other arguments, Brown said, were built on speculation rather than evidence.
"A decrease in the value of their property, they claim without any evidence, no appraisals," Brown said. Similarly, concerns that Jagolta would put the unit on a site like Airbnb was also "sheer speculation. There's no evidence that was presented that that's likely to happen with Mr. Jagolta."
Closing his remarks, Brown said the neighbors "have to show there is some rational evidence that supports their aggrievement. In this case, not one of the plaintiffs has actually presented to the court any evidence whatsoever that supports just their conclusory statements."
Judge Janice Howe gave each side two weeks to submit final findings, during which time she'll review everything before making a decision.
