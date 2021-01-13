DANVERS — Adam Federico, principal of Holten Richmond Middle School, will become the new high school principal.
Federico will take over as principal at Danvers High School on July 1, Superintendent Lisa Dana said Monday during a School Committee meeting. He will replace Jason Colombino, who has been principal of Danvers High since 2017.
Colombino will leave the district at the end of the school year. Dana on Tuesday said she is not sure why Colombino decided to resign. She said Colombino informed both the administration and the community of his choice in the fall.
“It has been a great honor and privilege to serve as the leader of the high school that I attended and graduated from in 1998,” Colombino wrote in a letter to the school community. “I love this school and this community where I grew up, where I have chosen to live and raise my kids. In order to continue to grow, the time has come for me to look to the horizon and pursue career advancement elsewhere. I look forward to continuing to make positive contributions in Danvers as a parent and citizen.”
In the statement, Colombino said he was sad to leave his position as the principal of Danvers High School, but that he looked forward to the coming year. He did not immediately respond to questions on Tuesday.
Dana said she believes Federico, who has been the middle school principal for eight years, is the ideal candidate to replace Colombino.
“He has demonstrated his skills with all parts of the school community,” Dana said. “For example, I’ve been in meetings where I’ve seen him work well with parents, work with students, and with our curriculum and teachers. All of those pieces really came together.”
Dana said Federico’s experience at the middle school will help him in his transition because he knows many of the current high school students and families, as well as those who will attend the high school in the near future.
“We have this exciting opportunity to have a really smooth transition,” she said.
Federico’s new salary was not immediately available on Tuesday. Colombino in 2017 had signed a two-year contract with the district that included an annual salary of $125,000.
Dana said the district is in the process of putting together a screening committee which will help choose the next middle school principal. The members of committee — a combination of faculty members, community members and students — will be announced before the end of the month, she said.
