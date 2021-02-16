DANVERS — A Danvers man who had spent nearly two decades as a letter carrier in Saugus has been charged with stealing gift cards out of mail for customers on his route.
Brian Thibodeau, 48, was arrested at his home early last Wednesday by federal agents, following an investigation by postal inspectors.
The arrest came following his indictment on one count of theft of mail by a postal employee, a charge that carries up to five years in prison if he is convicted.
Federal prosecutors say that Thibodeau, who had worked out of the Saugus post office since 2001, admitted to investigators that he had stolen approximately $2,000 worth of gift cards that had been mailed to customers on his Saugus route last year.
Thibodeau has been fired as a result of the investigation and charges.
He is free on conditions following an initial appearance by video last Wednesday in U.S. District Court, where a status hearing is now set for March 25.
