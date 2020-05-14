Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. A few storms may be severe early. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.