BEVERLY — Federal prosecutors say a former North Shore business owner grossly inflated the number of employees and payroll at his Beverly pizza shop to fraudulently obtain federal COVID-19 relief funds — which he used to buy a farm and some alpacas.
Dana McIntyre, 57, the former owner of Rasta Pasta Pizzeria, was arrested Tuesday morning and is expected to make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Boston on Tuesday afternoon.
He is charged with wire fraud and money laundering.
“My client denies the allegation and will have further comment at a later date," McIntyre's attorney, Jason Stelmack, said in an email to the Associated Press.
According to court papers, McIntyre obtained more than $661,000 in Payroll Protection Program loan funds last year by claiming that he had 47 employees and a monthly payroll of $265,000 at his small pizza shop in a strip mall on Cabot Street.
But he used different figures while filing for Economic Injury Disaster Loans and on past tax filings, leading investigators to conclude that McIntyre's pizza shop never had more than 10 employees on its payroll.
Investigators also allege that McIntyre set up fictitious companies in his children's names in an attempt to obtain disaster loans.
After obtaining the PPP funds, McIntyre, who had lived in Essex, sold the pizza shop and used the money to buy a farm in Grafton, Vermont, pay for upgrades to the home and property, and purchase "several" alpacas, according to court papers.
On its website, Houghtonville Farm advertises packages such as "The Alpaca Experience," the "Family Alpaca Picnic" and "Wine, Cheese and Alpaca!" at rates starting at $99 an hour. The farm's website also offers alpaca products and listed an "Opening Day" event for nearby residents last Saturday.
McIntyre also allegedly used PPP funds to pay for a classic 1950 Hudson, a GMC Sierra truck and $6,500 to pay for airtime on WBOQ, a North Shore radio station, to host a paid program called "The Dana Crypto Show" where he talked about cryptocurrency.
If convicted he could face up to 20 years in prison on each of the two counts.
