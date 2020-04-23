TOPSFIELD — Olympic Roofing has joined the Feed the Heroes effort to provide free meals to local public safety and medical professionals on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.
"I started this as a way to give back to the community, which has been supporting my company for over 30 years. At times like these it is important that we all try to give back if we can and help each other get through this," says George Vasiliades, owner of the Topsfield-based construction firm.
"It would have been easier to cut a check to charity, but it's not the same," he said. "It's a great way to give back."
Vasiliades kicked off the program on April 9 with a lunch delivery at Lahey's Outpatient Center in Danvers. Since then, he and his employees have been delivering hundreds of meals each week to local police and fire stations, hospitals, senior centers and homeless shelters.
On April 13, they delivered dinners to the Daybreak Homeless Shelter in Lawrence, and the next day, 50 lunches to Salem Hospital. Vasiliades and his employees have now made repeat visits to many of these locations, including police and fire stations in Ipswich, Hamilton, Wenham, Middleton, Topsfield and Rowley, as well as Salem Hospital and Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport.
So far, they've delivered 500 meals, he said — they had an order for 97 lunches back at the Lahey Outpatient Center on Thursday.
They have been chronicling the entire effort with photos and videos on the company's Facebook page — including numerous thank you letters from health care workers and their families. Vasiliades has also encouraged others to help sponsor meal deliveries and says he's now hearing from people who want to sponsor a day.
The plan is to deliver more than 1,000 meals through May.
The company initially announced it was launching the local effort on April 6, asking customers and other followers of its Facebook page to help connect with nurses they might know at Salem Hospital and Beverly Hospital who could help coordinate lunches.
"We are so excited to give back to those putting their health and well-being on the line for their patients," read the message.
Vasiliades explained they were having difficulty connecting with the philanthropy offices at each hospital, so they decided to try and reach nurses and other staff members directly. As more people became aware of the effort, he said, it just grew from there.
This week, Olympic crews delivered meals to the Ipswich, Hamilton and Wenham police and fire stations on Tuesday, lunches to Lahey on Thursday, and to Emerson Hospital in Concord on Friday.
The meals, Vasiliades said, are all prepared and pre-packaged by local restaurants, which he tries to rotate through each time. He said he buys the food from the restaurants; it's not donated.
Someone had suggested contacting The Open Door food pantry in Gloucester, so he's now looking into expanding his reach again and possibly making home deliveries.