SALEM — A decades-long land dispute over property next to Ferris Salvage on Franklin Street could soon end, but only with support from at least eight members of the City Council.
The council voted unanimously last week to declare surplus a 15,297-square-foot section of land bordering the North River, Ferris Salvage and the city's Furlong Park.
The next step is to sell the land through a public bidding process that is expected to draw at least one proposal — from the developer planning to build a four-building, 37-unit housing project on the Ferris Salvage site.
The project, by Juniper Point Investment Co., is permitted and awaiting the outcome of a land dispute over who owns 25,857 square feet of land between the salvage yard and Furlong Park. The city says it owns the land, but Ferris claims legal ownership through adverse possession because he has used it since the 1950s after erecting a fence to border the ball field.
In an effort to end the dispute, the land has been divided into two parcels. The front 40%, or "Parcel A," will remain owned by the city and become a parking lot for the Furlong Park ball field, according to Councilor Meg Riccardi, who represents the neighborhood. The back 60%, or "Parcel B," is the land the council declared surplus last week. This parcel is expected to be sold as undevelopable due to past contamination. If Juniper Point buys it, it'll stay green space, according to the project plans.
City Solicitor Beth Rennard said ground borings done of the parcels showed ash and lead, specifically in Parcel A.
"It was old and burned up," she said. "Reports have been found that that was where timbers from buildings in the Great Salem Fire were dumped and burned."
But this all hinges on a supermajority of the City Council — eight of 11 members — approving the sale.
A number of housing-related zoning measures before the council, however, have recently failed because they fell one vote shy of a supermajority.
Last week, before the unanimous vote, four councilors — Steve Dibble, Domingo Dominguez, Tim Flynn and Arthur Sargent — first pushed for the surplus proposal to go to committee for further review. A heated debate over the site's history ensued. Eventually, they also voted in favor of the surplus declaration, after another councilor argued the debate over the land disposal belongs with the sale of the property, not the surplus vote that starts the process.
For the sale to proceed, at least one of those four councilors need to vote in favor of the final disposal.
"If the sale doesn't go forward — if nobody bids on it, or if there is a bid and the council doesn't approve the conveyance — then it reverts back to what it is now, which is land in dispute," Rennard said. "I imagine, at that point, we'll be involved in litigation. We'll need to resolve the ownership issue one way or another."
What if?
To complicate the matter, Juniper Point still plans to build housing even if the dispute doesn't get resolved. The company has a reconfigured backup plan to build a smaller 31-unit project if it can't get the back portion of the disputed land. That creates an interesting tradeoff.
If the land is sold, Furlong Park gets a parking lot and a public walking path will be built from the park to the end of the Ferris property, said Mayor Kim Driscoll. The path could be extended across the North River to the Commuter Rail station as other properties along Franklin Street open up to development.
"Eventually, the goal would be that all of these parcels would have improved public access," Driscoll said. Salem gains "resolution of the lawsuit, improved public access on the land, a combination of housing and open space."
Without the sale, the legal fight continues.
Local attorney Joe Correnti is representing Juniper Point, and he is also representing Ferris for the sale of Parcel B. Both of his clients support the breakup of the disputed land and the sale of the back half to Juniper Point, he said.
"The splitting of Parcels A and B is a cooperative effort between the city and Ferris," Correnti said. "We're trying to move this thing forward in a positive way. We're trying to get it to the finish."
Neighbors also support the current proposal, Riccardi said, largely due to the parking lot.
"There's a lack of parking for Furlong Park," she said. "It's all street parking."
City officials scheduled a public meeting on the land split in March, but it was suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19. The meeting hasn't been rescheduled, but Riccardi said a public discussion on Parcel A should happen.
"We want to include conversations with the Park and Rec department, because it's up to them what happens to the land," Riccardi said. "Even though we're getting close, and I'm hopeful this may come to a close after a long time, we're not quite there yet."
