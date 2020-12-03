SALEM — The Ferris Salvage junkyard on the North River is no more, though the plan for what will replace is still in the works.
After more than 75 years on Franklin Street, the scrapyard has removed all the junk cars that once occupied it. It's giving way to a four-building, 31- to 37-unit housing project now called "Bay View Station." It's proposed by Juniper Point Investment, a company that has built housing elsewhere in the area.
The property was sold by the Ferris family to Juniper Point on Nov. 23 for $1.4 million, according to Joe Correnti, a local attorney representing Juniper Point. It was first proposed in 2016, and along the way it dredged up a decades-old land dispute that only recently resolved itself.
"They actually closed right before Thanksgiving, and Ferris was being given some small, additional time post-closing to finish emptying the lot," Correnti said. "It has been over four years of permitting and meetings, and we're very pleased it was able to close."
The project is still getting a wetlands review from the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act office (MEPA). A prior Conservation Commission order allowing the project to proceed was appealed, and that appeal is still pending as Correnti says another approval may be necessary given the long-running history of the project and changes it faced along the way.
"That's an appeal of the original plan," Correnti said, referencing a past five-building, 42-unit version of the project. "We either have to go back and modify, or withdraw from that and refile with the ConsCom," or the Salem Conservation Commission.
Today, the project proposes four buildings. Juniper Point plans to build 37 units in those buildings if it's able to buy a 15,297-square-foot piece of once-disputed city land. That ties into a land dispute going back to at least the 1950s, when the salvage yard erected a fence to separate itself from neighboring Furlong Park. Over time, Ferris claimed ownership of a 26,857-square-foot strip of land through its uninterrupted use.
The City Council ended that dispute in July, through an agreement with Ferris, dividing the disputed land into two pieces. The city would own the front portion and use it as parking for the park, while the back portion would be bought by Juniper Point and kept as open space.
If Juniper Point can't buy the back portion, then the project will instead build 31 units with the same number of buildings, Correnti said. Bidding on the parcel will end Dec. 11, according to the city's website.
Salem City Councilor Meg Riccardi, who represents the Northfields area the project is in, said there are "still many important items that need to be approved and completed before the disputed parcel is settled, but it's a reassuring sign that we're getting closer to a resolution."
"Many in the neighborhood have noticed the cleanup and emptying out of the junkyard items over the past few weeks and months," Riccardi said. "So the report of the sale confirms the process is moving forward as expected."
The news was also celebrated by Anne Sterling, a North Salem resident who was heavily invested in the project's deliberations.
"Through a lot of hard work from the neighbors, we were able to come up with a very good solution that benefits everybody," Sterling said. "This all could've been resolved 20, 25 years ago and should've been resolved 20, 25 years ago, and it should've been resolved early in the (Mayor Kim) Driscoll administration as well. But we seem to be having a happy ending at this point."
That said, there is a developing situation tied to the Conservation Commission that's expected to play out in 2021.
A petition led by disability rights advocate Steve Kapantais has pulled in signatures from more than 1,600 people to, as the Change.org title suggests, "Help Protect Salem's Wetlands and Flood Plains."
Kapantais said the petition was inspired by Overlook Acres, a large housing project wrapping around the old cineplex site on Highland Avenue that intersects with a protected wetland area.
Across town, Bay View Station is being built on land that was filled in from the North River about a century ago, and the buildings all overlook the North River — hence the exhaustive MEPA review, the filing with the Conservation Commission, etc. That further connects to issues Kapantais and others — most heavily through a grassroots effort known as the "Not For Sale.m Coalition" — have raised about overdeveloping the city and building homes on land that will be flooded by rising sea levels decades from now.
"If Ferris Salvage is in the flood hazard overlay, it'd absolutely impact it," Kapantais said. "Our biggest thing is we want an open and transparent process."
To respond to this story or suggest another, contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||