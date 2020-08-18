SALEM — Officials are teasing the idea of a "quarantine site 2.0" on the North Shore after a successful two-month run for one earlier this year at the Salem High School field house.
Between 40 and 50 people were quarantined at the field house in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Jason Etheridge, executive director of Lifebridge in Salem and River House in Beverly.
The shelter, launched in April, was a multi-city effort to keep homeless residents exposed to the coronavirus separated from other homeless residents. It closed in July as its use effectively vanished in the warmer months.
"At any given time, the most people we had there at once was 15 or so," Etheridge said. "It was very useful. Fortunately, with everybody who was exposed that did spend some time at the quarantine site, none of those people ended up with COVID."
That said, officials are expecting issues in the fall and winter, when a second wave of the virus is expected to hit and cause a problem for shelters. With the shelters needed more during the winter, the pandemic is also expected to heavily impact their capacity — meaning more people will need help, and there will be less room to help them, according to Etheridge.
"We're also getting ready to see if there's a 'quarantine site 2.0' in the future, just to make sure if there's a surge that we're ready for it," Etheridge. "Those conversations are actively happening with the city and other stakeholders."
