BEVERLY — It started with a conversation with her brother, an operating room nurse who, due to the number of elective surgeries that were being postponed, was temporarily being moved to a regular floor at the hospital where he works.
"He was pretty discouraged when he saw the lack of equipment," said Heather Staples-Heitke. "He was told, 'you can bring in a bandana.'"
Staples-Heitke was hearing similar reports of shortages of personal protective gear from her wife and her sister-in-law, both critical care nurses at Beverly Hospital, as well.
So she turned to social media.
Little more than a week since creating the Facebook page, North Shore Fabric Masks for Health Professionals, has more than 600 members who have sewn and donated more than 2,000 face masks.
Those masks have been distributed to 70 different facilities and individuals working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
"If we don't take care of them, we could really all be in trouble," said Lisa Kirchner, of Beverly, who helps moderate the Facebook group and is coordinating distribution.
Staples-Heitke is also the manager of one of the few Starbucks shops that are still open north of Boston, so that store, on Elliott Street near the Cummings Center, has become a central spot for pickups and drop-offs. The company was impressed enough to post a video online and is letting her use the closed seating area to sew and iron masks and to assemble care packages that also contain snacks and notes of encouragement.
"This community has come together," said Staples-Heitke. "I've got 6-year-olds drawing pictures and 80-year-olds ironing."
On Monday, they distributed 150 masks, and they were expecting to distribute roughly 200 on Tuesday.
The Facebook page contains information on the types of material that sewers should use, patterns for a basic face mask, as well as a larger, fitted one that can cover more of the face and fit over an N95 mask, and how to wash the fabric before and after it is sewn.
Members share tips on where to find the materials they need and how to improvise by replacing the elastic bands that are part of the pattern with ties, because of a shortage of elastic material. Others are now sharing patterns and suggestions for making surgical-style caps.
Kirchner said none of the members of the group knew each other before they got together.
Her sister, Lori Reinbold, is also an administrator of the page, along with several other North Shore residents. That includes Tracy Milk, who handles many of the technical questions and came up with the new pattern.
Kirchner is getting calls from individual nurses as well as certified nursing assistants and home health aides.
The masks have gone to some hospitals (not all hospitals are accepting them) as well as nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
"It blows my mind," said Kirchner, who estimates that she has several hundred people waiting for masks. "It's almost like we can't keep up."
Though the masks are made of ordinary fabric, some nurses are using them to cover disposable masks in hopes of extending their usefulness.
Many health care facilities, faced with shortages of masks, are asking workers to conserve their supplies by wearing them for an entire shift, when the masks are typically designed to be tossed after four to six hours.
Kirchner said she's also taken calls from some health care workers who don't have any protective equipment.
"This is 50 percent better than nothing," she said.
Asked if the group might pivot to making masks for the general public in light of growing suggestions that they, too, cover their faces, she said she hasn't ruled that out — but that there's still so much demand from health care workers, that is their priority now.
"We would love to get to the point where all of our health care workers would have what they need," said Staples-Heitke.
The project is also helping in other ways.
"I think it helps fulfill a need in people to help," said Staples-Heitke. It's kind of giving them a purpose."
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.