Film festival goes virtual

SALEM — In the early days of the pandemic, there were some among the small group of volunteers responsible for Salem Film Fest who thought, perhaps, it could be pulled off with just a few extra precautions thrown in, recalled director Joe Cultrera.
"At that point, some people were still saying, 'let's get some gloves and masks,'" Cultrera said. "It was rough, because we had worked for nine months and spent money, but it became clear we would not be able to do things they way we had been doing them."
The film festival, now in its 13th year, was one of the first events to be postponed in March.
Starting next week, it will come to life — in a virtual way.
The all-documentary film festival will get underway on July 10 and continue through July 30 via the online platform Eventive.
Participants will have approximately 80 films, including shorts and features, to choose from during the two weeks, which will be available for a week at a time in batches that will include features, shorts and even shorter locally-made films called Salem Sketches.
The films this year include "Americaville," a documentary about a town built to resemble an American small town in China; "Suzi Q," a biography of the 1970s rocker Suzi Quatro; and a retrospective of past festival films that document the Black experience in America.
The typical panel discussions of a film festival will be replaced with pre-recorded, and possibly a couple of live, Zoom sessions.
Cultrera said the festival is also working out last-minute details for a drive-in style showing of at least one film for which they could not get permission to stream.
He is hopeful that people will pry themselves away from Netflix (and other streaming services) to watch at least a few of the films. Features will cost $10, while the shorts will be offered in a way that viewers will be able to pay what they want.
The organizers looked for a platform that would offer the ability for attendees to pay for streams, and for the event to have control over things like geoblocking due to restrictions on where the film can be seen. Attendees who already purchased tickets for the festival can also exchange them on the platform.
He's grateful for the number of regulars who purchased all-access passes and held onto them.
Cultrera co-founded the event in 2007 after returning to Salem from New York.
Even with the cancellation of the live event this year, Cultrera is confident that the festival will survive — though he acknowledges the uncertain future of small movie theaters going forward.
The staff, including himself and Program Director Jeff Schmidt, are volunteers.
Profits from the event are shared with the filmmakers, and proceeds from "Retrospective: Black in America" will be donated to area organizations that fight racism and create opportunities in the arts for Black people, said Cultrera.
Viewers can find a list of all of the films that will be streamed on Salemfilmfest.com and can stream the films through salemfilmfest2020.eventive.org.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||