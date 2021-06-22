IPSWICH — A new film focuses on the town's efforts to become more resilient in the face of climate change.
"Story of Ipswich: Community and Resiliency on the North Shore" premieres Wednesday at 7 p.m. for subscribers of Ipswich River Watershed Association's YouTube channel.
The film is a collaboration among the town, the watershed association and ICAM-Ipswich, the town's community access station. It was produced by Patrick Lynch and Rachel Schneider of the watershed association, and Margot Kelly and Jaedin Guldenstern, who were active in local Climate Cafe discussions.
The group will also host an online Zoom viewing of the premiere, featuring a Q&A session with the team behind the film.
The film centers on the Ipswich River Bank Resiliency Project, a collaboration among several members of the Parker-Ipswich-Essex Rivers Partnership (PIE-Rivers). That coalition was founded in 2011 to promote restoration and resiliency planning across the North Shore.
Ipswich residents, town staff and business owners are featured in the film.
“I think it’s important for all the communities to work together, to work towards what’s best for the watershed,” Ipswich science teacher Lori Lafrance says in the film.
In a statement, Guldenstern said the film “reveals how science, government, and intergenerational wisdom work best when deeply listening to each other."
"We must remember, learn, step back, advocate, and celebrate the lessons in our moons and tides, our structures and salt marshes, our elders and young ones," Guldenstern said.
To register for the Zoom viewing, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pde6pqT4oEtOoLEsNksr0jYhFls2QdO-z.