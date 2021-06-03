SALEM — Salem Film Fest has raised more than $10,000 to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival marked its 14th year in March with its second virtual celebration of the documentary as an artform. Along the way, they raised and donated $1,500 each to The Salem Pantry and Behind You, a nonprofit that supports local restaurant workers. Money also went to support the festival's filmmakers.
"We're happy to be able to share our proceeds with our global filmmakers and these two groups that are doing so much locally to help people with basic needs," said Joe Cultrera, co-founder and festival director. "Our audience was the one actually making the contribution with Film Fest providing a way for them to do that, while also watching some great films.”
The Salem Pantry and Behind You both existed prior to the pandemic but found renewed purpose during it. As restaurant workers were among the first to be laid off in the pandemic, Behind You started pulling in donations and cutting stipend checks for impacted workers. To date, they've issued more than $65,000 to more than 250 people.
Salem Pantry, meanwhile, went from hiring its first executive director to increasing the size of its operations many times over by the end of the year. The organization gave out 750,000 pounds of food in 2020 and expects to dole out another 1.2 million pounds in 2021.
"We're thrilled to have partnered with Salem Film Fest this year," said Robyn Burns, executive director of the pantry. "Collaboration is at the core of The Salem Pantry's work and partnering with Salem Film Fest during COVID provided a timely opportunity to expand our reach within Salem and the North Shore."