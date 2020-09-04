PEABODY — Four years after students began populating the halls of the new J. Henry Higgins Middle School, the project just received its final stamp of approval late this summer.
The Massachusetts School Building Authority announced on Aug. 26 that the school’s final audit was approved, meaning that the financial process of building the school has officially come to a close. The school, which took nearly a decade to come to fruition from when local officials first applied to the quasi-state agency and the time it opened, is the largest building project the city has undertaken to date.
“I am really happy that the Higgins project has been successfully closed out,” said Superintendent Josh Vadala. “It's a great building and the students in the community are greatly benefiting from this building. I'm happy we were able to do it under budget.”
According to Beverley Griffin Dunne, the vice-chairwoman of the School Committee, the final audit is an important final step in the process of building a new school.
“They are checking to make sure all the money was well-spent,” she said. “When they do the audit, it's to make sure all the expenditures are appropriate and in line with state regulations. It is to ensure the public money was well-spent and we got our full value for the money that went into that school.”
Mike Gingras, the city’s finance director, explained that the initial estimate for the cost to build the school was over $90 million, but the city only ended up spending just over $86 million. The project budget was approved at $92.6 million, and the savings came chiefly after the general contractor submitted a lower bid than anticipated.
Peabody taxpayers were responsible for about 44% of the project’s cost, Gingras said, and spending about several million dollars less than originally estimated saved both the state and Peabody taxpayers money. So far, the state has reimbursed Peabody with about $36.7 million, he said, and they are expected to reimburse about $2 million more.
Gingras said that the final audit allows Peabody to start looking at future projects like potentially rehabilitating, adding an addition to, or even building a new William A. Welch Elementary School. He said the city is looking at the feasibility of such a project by getting cost estimates and recommendations from architects, contractors and others.
"We're allowing architects to dream up a design, study the site and see what is possible," Vadala said, adding that no building will begin until "2022 at the absolute earliest."
