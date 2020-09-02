MARBLEHEAD — Officials on Tuesday celebrated a milestone in the construction of the town's new elementary school.
In what's known as a topping off ceremony, construction crews lifted the final beam into place at the school building site on Baldwin Road.
Emblazoned with the town seal, the beam also features signatures from students, teachers and other community members. During the social-distanced ceremony, several audience members took video or photos with their phones as the steel beam was set.
The nearly 82,000-square-foot, 450-student school will replace three elementary schools at the site of the Bell School. The $55.6 million project is being financed in part by a nearly $14 million grant from the Massachusetts School Building Authority.
It's expected the new school will be ready for students in 2022.
