Fire crews knock down garage blaze in Wenham

WENHAM — Fire companies from Wenham, Hamilton and Beverly responded to a building fire on Eaton Road in Wenham just after midnight on Tuesday.
Wenham crews arrived at the scene at 4 Eaton Road to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a two-bay attached garage, according to reports. They were able to stop the majority of the fire from reaching the cape style home. Hamilton and Beverly crews assisted at the scene, while Danvers, Essex and Topsfield provided station coverage.
The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.
