IPSWICH — A fire in the attic of a home on Mitchell Road Wednesday evening caused approximately $5,000 worth of damage, Ipswich Fire Chief Andy Theriault said.
The one-alarm fire was reported at around 7:45 p.m. at 34 Mitchell Road.
No one was inside the home when firefighters arrived.
No injuries were reported.
Quick and aggressive work by firefighters limited the extent of the damage, Theriault said.
It was the second attic fire at the address in as many months; a fire was reported there on April 15.
The Ipswich Fire and Police departments, state police and the state fire marshal are now investigating.
The town's fire department received assistance at the scene from Rowley, and crews from Essex, Topsfield and Hamilton covered the station.