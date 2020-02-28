Three area fire departments have received state grants for gear cleaning machines designed to reduce firefighters' exposure to cancer-causing chemicals on the job.
Boxford, Ipswich and Topsfield fire departments were among 75 to recently receive $420,000 in grants from the Baker administration for the machines.
“This grant program will help keep firefighters across the Commonwealth healthy by preventing repeated exposures to the dangerous chemicals they encounter every day,” said Gov. Charlie Baker in a statement announcing the grants. “Firefighters take significant risks each and every time they put their gear on and respond to an emergency. One way that we can protect them and show our appreciation for their dedicated service is to provide these machines to ensure their gear is clean at the start of every emergency.”
Through the Washer-Extractor Equipment Grant, the departments will each receive a new washer-extractor to clean their structural firefighting gear after exposure to smoke and other toxic chemicals. All machines purchased will meet the National Fire Protection Association's national standard for gear cleaning and care.
Boxford and Ipswich received $6,448, while Topsfield received $1,156.
In a statement announcing the grants, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said it wasn't long ago that turnout gear was rarely washed because the health effects of wearing soot-laden gear wasn't widely understood.
“We now know the importance of washing gear regularly, however the financial challenge of equipping fire stations with gear washers has delayed the implementation of these practices in many departments," Ostroskey said. "The 75 machines purchased through this program will greatly accelerate the adoption of these practices for a significant number of firefighters.”
The Baker administration has also filed a bond bill that would earmark $25 million for future grants to allow departments to purchase equipment, including washers-extractors.
