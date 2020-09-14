DANVERS — Anyone hoping to obtain or renew a firearms license is going to have to wait a few weeks.
The Danvers Police Department is in the process of getting a new fingerprinting machine after the old machine broke. In the meantime, police cannot process any new firearms license applications because residents can’t schedule appointments to be fingerprinted, police Capt. Jamie Lovell said.
Roughly 25 people who have applied for a firearms license have been affected.
Lovell said the fingerprinting machine at the Danvers police station started experiencing software issues sometime in the past month or two.
“We began working with the vendor, and it was determined that it was an issue with the computer itself and the hard drive,” Lovell said. “It was determined that we needed a new computer [the fingerprinting machine].”
Those seeking a gun license can schedule an appointment once the new fingerprinting machine is set up. Lovell said police hope to have the machine up and running in the next few weeks.
“That’s what we are hoping for, but unfortunately things don’t always work out,” Lovell said, adding that they are working with the vendor to expedite the process.
The old fingerprinting machine was approximately five years old, Lovell said. The machines typically last five to seven years.
The police are still able to manually fingerprint the people they arrest by using ink and paper, according to Lovell, but it is not as efficient as using a fingerprinting machine.
Those who are waiting for a firearms license should check the police department’s social media pages and website for updates. Lovell said specific questions can be emailed to firearms@danversma.gov.
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.