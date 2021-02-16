SALEM — A proposed firearm retailer just outside of downtown Salem and The Point has picked up a notable opponent ahead of its first public meeting on Wednesday.
Anthony Picariello Jr., a North Shore resident, has applied for a special permit to open a firearm shop on Florence Street, a short, dead-end road between the northern end of Canal Street and Lafayette Street. It's on the northern end of Ward 5 and southern edge of downtown, about two blocks from Lafayette Park and The Point. Though Florence Street has a commercial vibe to it, most roads around it are residential and include multi-family housing.
The issue appears last on the agenda for a Zoning Board of Appeals meeting Wednesday night, where Picariello is seeking a special permit for his business' non-conforming use.
The proposal has already garnered opposition, however — most notably from Ward 5 City Councilor Josh Turiel. To date, Turiel said, he hasn't been approached about the business.
Salem attorney Philip Moran, who Turiel and others indicated is representing the proposal, didn't respond to requests for comment. A call attempting to reach Picariello also wasn't returned.
"It's typical that, in a situation like this where there's a business that might generate some pushback or controversy, in many of these cases, you'll see a representative of the party reach out to the ward councilor," Turiel said. "This applicant hasn't done so, and that's fine — I don't really see too much of a scenario where that would make a difference in my opinion."
That's because Turiel's already a hard no on the proposal. Though he acknowledges firearms are "a legal business" and "a legal industry," Turiel said he'd "rather see fewer gun shops than more of them."
"I don't see a strong public benefit to having more of them," Turiel said.
