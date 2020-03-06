Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect a correction. Town Manager Steve Bartha said he misspoke in an initial interview Friday. The firefighter did show up and work one shift before he was placed on leave.
DANVERS — A Danvers firefighter has been placed on administrative leave after returning from Italy over concerns about the coronavirus.
Town Manager Steve Bartha said Friday that the firefighter has shown no symptoms of the virus and feels fine. He said the firefighter worked one shift on Feb. 28 before he was placed on leave.
"It was after that first shift we decided it made more sense to put him on admin leave," Bartha said. "We haven't seen any indication that there's anything to be concerned about."
Bartha said the firefighter was in Italy on a family vacation. He will remain out of work for two weeks.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.