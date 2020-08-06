Firefighters battle smoky blaze in antique house

MARBLEHEAD — Firefighters responded at 9 a.m. Thursday to a smoky fire at 178 Pleasant St. that left one woman at least temporarily homeless.
Fire Department Capt. Tom Rice said the call came in at 8:59 a.m. and they were on scene at 9:03.
The single resident in the three-unit building had initially called in the alarm and was waiting in the street. The other two units were vacant.
Rice said they determined quickly the source of the fire was in the basement, but it was an antique house without a bulkhead, so they were forced to go down a narrow staircase to get into the basement, which was filled with heavy smoke.
Firefighters located the blaze in the left rear corner of the basement, then cut holes through the floor above to put water on the flames. Additional holes were cut to allow the smoke to vent.
Because of the inaccessibility of the flames, it was a difficult fire to fight, said Rice, noting that it took them more that three hours to wrap up. They cleared the scene at 12:23 p.m.
He said no firefighters were injured fighting the fire and the single resident was able to get out harmed.
Aside from fire damages to the basement, in the rest of the building they were limited primarily to smoke damage.
There was no cost estimate of the damage, but Rice said the building inspector had declared the structure to be uninhabitable until repairs are made. He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Salem Fire Department provided backup.