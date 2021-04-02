SALEM — What might well have been a relatively easy out for the Salem Fire Department became problematic Thursday night when one of the pumpers began experiencing pressure problems just as a blaze on Lafayette Street was almost under control.
The alarm came in at about 6:15 p.m. for a condo fire in a unit on the second floor of a three-story, six-unit brick apartment building at 193-195 Lafayette St.
Deputy Chief John Payne, who was the fire commander, said four engines and a ladder truck were on the scene in minutes. He immediately headed inside the building and was directed to the right side of the second floor, where he saw smoke pouring from the door.
A hose was brought up to spray water on the fire from the inside as the ladder truck was positioned to begin attacking the blaze from outside. But just as the firefighters began to push the flames back, Payne said, the pressure faltered in their hose and the flames began to regain ground.
It was at this point, he said, he called a second alarm.
Firefighters moved quickly to lay another hose, and with help from the ladder truck, the crew began to push the flames back again and regain control of the blaze. In all, it took some 30 to 45 minutes to extinguish the fire.
The blaze was limited primarily to the second floor condo unit, although there was some fire damage to the third floor and water damage on all three levels. Electricity had to be temporarily shut off for the entire building, forcing all residents to find other lodging for the night.
Payne said Thursday that residents on the left side of the building should have been able to return to their units later Friday.
There were fewer than a half-dozen people in the building when the fire broke out. All had evacuated by the time firefighters arrived. No one was injured.
The cause of the water problem was still a something of a mystery Thursday night, according to the deputy, but they suspected it was an electrical issue.
Inspectors on Thursday night declined to suggest what might have started the fire.
Engines from Marblehead, Beverly and Peabody assisted Salem at the scene while Swampscott provided station coverage.