SALEM — What could have been a very dangerous fire Tuesday night at 38 Boston St. ultimately caused less damage and disrupted fewer lives than was originally feared.
The late 19th or early 20th century three-story brick building at the corner of Boston and Federal streets is believed to contain 24 apartment units, but only two or three were heavily damaged, said fire Capt. Peter Digiacomo.
The rest, although they sustained varying degrees of smoke and water damage, were expected to be opened to some residents perhaps as soon as today, said Digiacomo.
He said he did not have figures on the number of residents as of Tuesday night, but there were no injuries to them or the firefighters
The first call came in to the Fire Department at 6:46 p.m., and shortly escalated to three alarms. Firefighters were on scene within minutes.
At that point, flames could be seen shooting out of at least three upper corner windows, but the blaze did not appear to have spread far beyond that corner, thanks to the firefighters’ rapid response. It was extinguished in roughly an hour.
Firefighters from Beverly, Danvers, Lynn and Peabody helped out.
The cause of the fire was not available at press time.