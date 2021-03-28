BEVERLY — Swift action by firefighters early Friday evening contained what might have been a disastrous fire to the attic of a two-family home at 5 Blaine Ave.
Responding in under five minutes to the 6:30 p.m. blaze, firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames pouring from the attic of the light blue, two-story 1900 wood frame home.
According to Fire Department Lt. Chad McCormack, the three to four residents who were home at the time had already evacuated the building unharmed.
He said firefighters were concerned that the heavy winds predicted for later that night would cause serious problems, particularly because of the large open Beverly Middle School athletic fields to the south and west of the house. Engine 5, under the command of Lt. Bob Atherton, was first to arrive, and firefighters Danny Bergeron and Mike Bishop headed immediately up to begin laying water on the fire.
Fire scene commander Capt. Kevin Smith, on his arrival, quickly assessed the situation and called a second alarm, bringing in engines from the Hamilton, Salem and Danvers departments to assist.
Thanks to the quick action, the fire was knocked down in 45 minutes, Lt. McCormack said.
Firefighters spent another hour or so chasing embers and hotspots, and several maintained a fire watch for the rest of the night because of the strong winds, with area gusts up to 45 MPH, that picked up soon after.
McCormack said fire damage was limited largely to the attic area, but there was water damage to the rest of the building. He said he heard an early estimate of damages in the area of $300,000, but, as of Sunday, there is no official dollar amount on the loss.