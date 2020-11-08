SALEM — A breakfast-time fire brought more than the usual contingent of firefighters to a blaze Saturday morning in the Fairweather Apartments at 40R Highland Ave.
Salem fire Deputies Scott Austin and John Payne were driving to the station together about 7:15 a.m., just before shift change, when the call came in for a smoky fire on the fourth floor of the five-story senior living facility.
Austin said firefighters from the outgoing and the incoming shifts joined in to fight the blaze. Austin took command from the outside while Payne took the inside.
As the only access from the front of the building to the upper floors was an elevator in the lobby, the majority of the firefighters approached the fire from the rear, where there is a stairway.
Firefighters from Engine 4, under Capt. Tony Marfongelli, arrived around the same time and went in from the rear.
When firefighters reached the fourth floor, they found heavy smoke filling the corridor.
Marfongelli headed for the first apartment door to the left, where the blaze was believed to have started.
Inside, he found flames and dense smoke coming from the kitchen, in the area of the stove, and a woman on the floor.
Marfongelli called for assistance. Firefighters arrived and pulled the woman into the corridor.
Paramedics had just arrived in the elevator and placed the woman, who was conscious, on a gurney. They took her downstairs to an ambulance and to Salem Hospital.
The woman, who was not identified, was believed to have suffered only from smoke inhalation and was expected to recover.
Back at the scene, firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames, which were limited primarily to the kitchen, although there was some damage to the rest of the apartment and to the corridor outside.
Otherwise, the most serious damage was caused by water to the two or three floors beneath the fire. That was compounded by the sprinkler system in the fourth floor corridor, which firefighters shut off after determining the blaze had not spread. There were no sprinklers inside the apartments.
Austin said the fire was believed to have resulted from a cooking accident that got out of hand.
He said most of the apartments in the building were unaffected by the blaze, but some four to five units below the area of the fire sustained heavy water damage and would not be livable until repairs were made.
The majority of the firefighters had returned to their stations by 11 a.m.
Austin said virtually every unit in the city was involved in the effort, with Lynn providing a ladder truck and Beverly and Peabody each sending an engine. Several other area communities provided backup.
He said the firefighters from the two shifts worked together flawlessly to bring the blaze under control in minimal time, limiting damage to the building.
"These firefighters made a great rescue under very difficult circumstances," Austin said.