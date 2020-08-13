MARBLEHEAD — Firefighters were called by the owner of a two-story garrison colonial to 1 Schooner Ridge at 5 p.m., Thursday.
The female resident, who was at home at the time, was waiting outside and directed firefighters to the second-story of the gray, wood-frame structure, where they found the fire located in a bedroom.
Firefighters were able to easily access the blaze, which proved to be "a quick knockdown," according to Capt. Elizabeth Wilson.
Capt. Wilson said the fire was confined primarily to the room and its contents, but much of the house sustained significant smoke and water damage. She said there was no structural damage, but repairs would likely exceed $50,000, and the resident will need to find other lodging until repairs and cleanup can be completed.
The woman, who was the sole occupant, was not hurt, and was believed to have found temporary lodging elsewhere.
Capt. Wilson said the cause of the fire had not been determined, but they had no reason to believe it was suspicious.