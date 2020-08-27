DANVERS — “Thin Blue Line” flags have been removed from the town's fire trucks, but the Danvers Firefighters Association says it disagrees with the decision.
In a post on the Danvers Firefighters IAFF Local 2038 Facebook page, association president Brian Barry said those calling for the removal of the flags are attempting to make an apolitical symbol controversial.
Barry said the flag has flown on town fire apparatus since 2018, after Weymouth police Officer Michael Chesna was killed while on duty.
The flag was intended as “a sign of support to the Chesna Family as well as all law enforcement personnel here in Danvers, throughout the Commonwealth, and the entire Law Enforcement Community,” he said.
Town Manager Steve Bartha announced on Tuesday that he had ordered the flags to be taken down because the symbol is overtly political “in today’s social landscape."
“As local government officials and public servants, our responsibility is to work in support of all residents of and visitors to Danvers regardless of their belief systems or lived experiences,” Bartha said in a statement. “When we as public servants, through speech, actions, or the symbols we display, have intentionally or unintentionally undermined the confidence of marginalized members of our community, we are obligated to act.”
In his post, Barry said he was informed that Bartha had received a complaint from someone offended by what they called "Blue Lives Matter" flags on the fire trucks.
“The fact that the complaint referred to the ‘Thin Blue Line’ as ‘Blue Lives Matter’ flags is a clear sign that they are trying to make this political," Barry said.
“Danvers Firefighters have a long-standing history of supporting all members of the community without bias," he said. "There is nothing political behind our actions. In fact, we have been proudly supporting blue this way since long before the recent trends to defund the police."
Barry said he reached out to Bartha to explain the meaning of the flag, but he could not change Bartha's mind. He told Bartha that the Danvers Firefighters Association members would not be the ones who remove the flags.
Instead, Acting Fire Chief Robert Amerault removed the flags, which Barry said were “carefully folded by our members and put away for future use.”
Barry said Amerault also disagrees with the flags' removal. Amerault could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
In his statement, Bartha acknowledged that the flag “has long been an important symbol of support and solidarity for members of public safety departments and their families,” but he added that the flag has become a symbol that “has the power to make marginalized members of our community feel unwelcome and unsafe.”
Bartha said he reached his decision in consultation with selectmen Chairman Daniel Bennett and after notifying both Amerault and police Chief Patrick Ambrose.
"We were told the flags were coming off the fire apparatus," Ambrose said Wednesday. "I disagreed with that decision and expressed that to the town manager. He didn't agree."
As far as Ambrose is aware, town fire trucks displayed the flags for the past few years. He said he does not know whether the flags have ever been taken down. Barry could not be reached for further comment on Wednesday.
Bennett said that since Bartha’s announcement on Tuesday, he's received numerous calls and emails from people expressing their opinions on the issue.
“People reaching out generally object to the decision,” he said.
An online petition calling for the flags to be placed back on display had more than 600 signatures as of Wednesday night.
Selectman William Clark said he found out about the decision while looking at Facebook on Tuesday night. He said he resents the idea that removing flags from town fire trucks is disrespectful toward police officers.
“The original intent of that flag was outstanding, but that's not what it means today,” Clark said, adding that the flag has been “usurped by right wing groups.”
Clark said he is friends with many police officers, and he emphatically supports both police and firefighters. He encouraged the community to look into his “long record of supporting the police and fire departments.”
“I just don’t think it's appropriate for any public building or facility to be a stage for political opinions,” he said. “Some people feel attacked and intimidated by it, especially people who are minorities feel a great hesitancy to be around that.”
Bennett also said that government-owned vehicles and buildings should not display political symbols. Both Bennett and Clark noted that residents have the right to display political signs and symbols, including the "Thin Blue Line" flag, on their own property.
“They can put flags on individual trucks and houses” owned by members of the Fire Department, Clark said.
In his statement, Bartha acknowledged that the decision might be controversial.
“I understand that this decision may not be universally supported, and that some may view the decision as lack of support for our public safety departments,” he said in the statement. “That could not be further from the truth. To the contrary, it is a decision intended to reaffirm our support and commitment to every single member of our community.”
||||