BEVERLY — It promises to be a quieter Fourth of July than usual in Beverly Farms.
The annual fireworks at West Beach and the Horribles Parade through the Farms have both been cancelled, and West Beach itself will be closed on July 4 and 5, according to organizers.
In a message on Facebook, the West Beach Board of Directors said security will be posted at the gate and that no one will be allowed on beach property on those two days.
"We do not take this decision lightly, but feel conditions for social distancing will not be possible," the message said.
Don MacQuarrie of the Beverly Farms-Prides Crossing Fourth of July Committee said this year will mark the first time the Horribles Parade has not been held since it began in the 1880s, as far as he knows. The fireworks were not held in 1991 and '92 due to overcrowding and security concerns, he said.
A house decorating contest has also been cancelled.
"It's just tough times," MacQuarrie said. "Hopefully we'll be back next year stronger than ever."
