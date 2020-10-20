DANVERS — A Lowell asbestos abatement firm that violated state wage laws, including on a job at the Willis Thorpe School in Danvers, and ignored four citations by the Attorney General's office totaling more than $564,000, has been barred from working on public projects for one year, the AG's office announced Tuesday.
Fiber Control Inc. and its president and principals, Bahram Safarpoormonfared, Dara Chhim and Khly Sok failed to pay prevailing wage on publicly-funded projects between 2017 and 2019, but submitted payroll records falsely claiming their workers had been paid the prevailing wage, Attorney General Maura Healey said in a release announcing the debarment on Tuesday.
The Thorpe School, built in the 1960s, had been through several projects to remove asbestos floor and ceiling tiles, most recently last year, when floor tiles in a hallway were replaced with new floors that were decorated with "sensory stickers," the Salem News reported in August 2019.
In addition to failing to pay prevailing wage, the company was found to have violated overtime and earned sick time laws, officials said.
Healey's office cited Fiber Control for the violations in 2018 and 2019. The company did not pay the citations. The AG filed a lien against the company and placed it on the list of firms that are not allowed to do work on public projects for a period of one year.
The AG said the citations covered a total of 15 projects, including other schools, colleges, a fire station, a Department of Youth Services facility, and housing authorities, and included restitution for 32 employees.
"Contractors who perform work on public construction projects have a duty to pay the prevailing wage," said Healey in a press release. “We will enforce state laws that protect construction workers from wage theft and ensure a level playing field for contractors and construction companies that bid on public works projects.”
