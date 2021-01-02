For the first babies of the year on the North Shore, the best news might've been that they missed 2020.
That difficult year finally came to an end on Thursday. On Friday at 8:43 a.m., a girl named Elsa became the first baby of 2021 born at Beverly Hospital. Elsa weighed in at 6 pounds and measured 19 inches long. No further information was available.
Nearly 12 hours later, at 7:29 p.m., Russell James Carlson was the first baby of 2021 born at North Shore Medical Center in Salem. Russell is the son of Kaitlyn and Jake Carlson of Marblehead. The baby weighed 8 pounds and 8 ounces, measured 20 inches long, and was delivered by Dr. Anastasia Koniaris in NSMC Salem Hospital's Birthplace.
Kaitlyn Carlson said she had the natural child birth that she wanted and that the baby "looks just like his dad" and "could not be healthier."
"The running joke is that I come from a hockey family and Jan. 1 is a great hockey birthday (due to the annual Winter Classic)," Kaitlyn said. "Jake was rooting for the tax deduction."
Kaitlyn, 29, grew up in Franklin and runs Theory Planning Partners, a wealth management firm. Jake, 30, is from Houston, Texas, and works in sales for Amazon Business, a business unit of Amazon. The couple moved to Marblehead a year and a half ago and plan to raise their family there.
"We really fell in love with Marblehead," Jake said.
Family members were not allowed to visit in the hospital due to the pandemic. But the couple said that experiencing a pregnancy and birth during a pandemic had its positives.
"It was actually nice for us to kind of be insular and spend time together as a couple and not worry about going out," Jake said. "It was actually a very intimate time, time for a bonding experience."
The NSMC Birthplace delivers nearly 1,300 babies a year, according to the hospital.
"A shoutout to Salem Birthplace," Kaitlyn said. "It's an incredible place to have a baby."
