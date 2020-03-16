DANVERS — First responders are finding ways to limit risk of contracting or spreading coronavirus, including using new procedures to limit the number of people inside a home when responding to a 911 call, officials said.
"We are going to take a more critical look at the need for personnel to be directly in contact with the patient," said Danvers fire Chief Robert Pyburn on Monday. "If we can keep that number down, that's the prudent thing to do."
In several North Shore communities, including Danvers, police and firefighters will now wait outside except in life-threatening situations, such as cardiac arrest or a grievous injury.
EMTs and paramedics will handle contact with patients as much as possible on medical aid calls — in particular the types of calls where someone is reporting flu-like symptoms.
"For any kind of a life-threatening situation, a cardiac arrest, somebody having some kind of grievous injury, all of our personnel will go in and do what we are trained to do," said Pyburn. "Where we would take a more cautionary approach is a call about flu-like symptoms. It wouldn't be prudent to send four or five people when two people could handle it."
Beverly fire Chief Paul Cotter said trained dispatchers always ask callers a series of questions, which will now include questions about recent travel or whether they might have been around someone with coronavirus.
"We would ask them if they have a fever, have they traveled, just to give us a heads-up to know what was happening," said Cotter.
"We're trying to reduce the number of people going into the building," said Cotter. "The first crew going in will know if they need more help."
Pyburn, like other fire chiefs, wants to ensure that there are always enough firefighters available for the many other duties they perform, including responding to car crashes, and fires.
Salem fire Chief John Giunta said what happened in Kirkland, Washington, where 31 of 95 firefighters in that department have been quarantined after responding to an outbreak in a nursing home, would be difficult for a small department like Salem's, which is already down by several staff members because of attrition and firefighters being at the academy.
Cotter said the department has regular infection-control training due to the ever-present threats of other diseases, including hepatitis and tuberculosis.
"We disinfect ourselves and our gear afterward," said Cotter. "We're also disinfecting the trucks and station daily."
They're also changing and washing their clothing and gear at the station. "You don't want to bring it home," Cotter said.
Giunta said that if needed, his firefighters can also use self-contained breathing apparatus in extreme situations.
"This situation is evolving, and as it evolves, we continue to review protocols as far as increasing vigilance and awareness," said Pyburn. "As things change, if the Department of Public Health or Centers for Disease Control comes out with some new finding, we will incorporate that."
Northeast Regional Ambulance, which provides service to Beverly and Topsfield, is also taking steps to protect workers and the public, said company president Brian Caponigro.
"It's evolving by the hour," said Caponigro.
One change is that even with pre-screening by emergency medical dispatchers, first responders are also trying whenever possible to maintain "social distance" until they can determine whether someone's symptoms call for additional protection.
Based on the information and what they observe, ambulance crews will use personal protective equipment including masks, face/eye shields, and gowns or body isolation suits, and will also put a mask on patients.
"That is something new," said Caponigro. "We always maintain those on the truck."
Also new is that prior to bringing a patient into a hospital, the crew is in contact with the emergency room, where some hospitals have now set up designated areas for patients with coronavirus symptoms.
"Some are moving all respiratory patients to one section and cardiac patients to another, whereas before they were all together," said Caponigro.
Since it's also flu season, crews are also taking all of the usual precautions, including decontaminating ambulances after a run.
Cotter also said so far, callers have been "really great" about letting dispatchers know if they have symptoms of something contagious.
Other regions prepared
On the other side of Essex County, fire and police officials across the Merrimack Valley, as well as in southern New Hampshire, are also on heightened alert as coronavirus continues to spread.
Andover EMTs reported a call involving a person who potentially had coronavirus. Though it turned out that the patient did not have the virus, the ambulance crew did not take the chance and donned their protective equipment, said Andover fire Chief Michael Mansfield.
“We have transported several patients who have been sick over the last week with flu-like symptoms,” Mansfield said, though none tested positive for coronavirus. “We are using an increased level of precaution and changing how we are responding.”
In Haverhill, police and fire officials are also limiting contact with potential carriers.
In addition to having masks, safety glasses and gloves, police officers are also directed to use disinfectant wipes to clean cruisers at the beginning and end of each shift and have hand sanitizer available to clean their hands after every call, police department spokesman Stephen Doherty said.
“We don’t interfere if it comes up with the COVID-19 criteria,” Haverhill fire Chief William Laliberty said. “I teach my guys that if a person doesn’t look well, you may have to put a mask on them and then back out and then put on your mask, gown and goggles to protect yourself.”
Mansfield said his Fire Department is working closely with nursing homes, assisted care facilities and walk-in clinics “to make sure they are giving us the correct initial information to minimize” contact with the virus.
Despite the measures of caution, firefighters “are concerned” about what’s going on, he said.
"There are unknowns with this," Mansfield said. "But we are in the business of dealing with unknowns. All we can do is provide them with all the tools they need to protect themselves in event something happens. Their safety is paramount.”
Reporter Allison Corneau contributed to this story.
