SALEM — If you heard the cavalcade of blaring sirens headed to Salem Hospital Tuesday afternoon, rest assured, it wasn't an actual emergency situation.
It was, in fact, a contingent of North Shore police, firefighters, EMTs and tow trucks who all wanted to show their appreciation for the doctors, nurses and other medical staff on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Peabody Police Department joined forces with more than 50 area first responders to "honor heroes of the COVID-19 crisis" at three North Shore hospitals: Lahey Medical Center in Peabody, Beverly Hospital and North Shore Medical Center in Salem, according to a news release Tuesday from Salem Hospital.
The celebratory parade started around 2:15 p.m., mirroring other "rallies" that have occurred in recent days and weeks outside hospitals across the state. The final stop, looping around Salem Hospital's Emergency Department to catch staff members at the end of their shift, occurred shortly before 3 p.m.
Peabody police, meanwhile, in a Facebook video of their own on the parade, said they and other first responders were saying thanks to the medical professionals "in the best way we know how." The entire event, they said, was coordinated by Sgt. James Harkins.
~ John Castelluccio
