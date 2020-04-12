First-time mother Duggan happy to have time with family during uncertain times

Being a first-time mother isn’t going to change the way Meghan Duggan approaches life each day.
Neither is a global pandemic.
Being thankful is at the core of Duggan’s being, and the Danvers native is using these days of self-isolation and trying to do her part to flatten the curve against the spread of coronavirus to remain positive and grateful.
Duggan gave birth to her son, George Robert Apps-Duggan, six weeks ago on Feb. 29. She, her wife and their son have spent the days since at their new home in southern Connecticut enjoying the time they have as a family of three.
“We came home from the hospital with George on March 2 and, aside from spending time in our front and back yards and taking walks around our neighborhood, haven’t left the house since,” said Duggan, the gold medal winning captain of the U.S. Women’s National hockey team.
“These are obviously unprecedented times; there’s no handbook for what’s going on for anyone,” she continued. “So we’re taking the positive outlook that we’re spending all this time together than we never would have had otherwise.”
Duggan’s wife, Gill (Apps, a former Canadian National women’s team star), was scheduled to return to work at her hedge fund job this Wednesday, but like the majority of the country right now will remain working at home indefinitely.
That means more time together for the three of them to do what they enjoy best. That includes working out in their home gym in the basement (they recently purchased a treadmill for it) while George is in his bouncy chair, cooking and baking, playing card games and Monopoly, and of course tackling the myriad of responsibilities it takes to care for their Leap Day baby.
“I’m not sleeping as much as I used to, but it’s a trade off I’ll gladly take,” said the 32-year-old Duggan, a three-time Olympian and seven-time world champion. “It’s a fantastic distraction; we’re just soaking up every inch of George and every minute with him.
“It’s difficult not having my parents (Bob and Mary Duggan) or to be able to go to Danvers and see other family and friends. But it’s small potatoes in the big picture of what’s going on across the world right now. We’re doing our part to keep ourselves safe and those in our community. There will be time for that down the road.”
The Apps-Duggan’s got a nice surprise recently when one of Meghan’s closest friends, former Cushing Academy, University of Wisconsin and US Women’s hockey teammate Erika Lawler, drove up from her apartment in Brooklyn, parked outside their home, and was able to talk with them through a window in the dwelling. Otherwise, it’s tons of digital photos and FaceTime meetings with their family and friends as they get their opportunity to see George ... and his multiple changes of clothing a day.
This past week, Duggan — who worked out throughout her pregnancy — was able to help out a former teacher and friend in Danvers who is suffering from coronavirus to deliver a Zoom message to her gym classes at the Thorpe Elementary School in Danvers.
“Knowing her and having her as a mentor of mine at Dunn Middle School, it felt it was the least I could do when I heard she was sick and she asked me to record a video for the class,” said Duggan. “I introduced myself to the kids and gave them three or four exercises they could do from home while they’re out of school to help them stay active.
“We all need community at a time like this, and Danvers has always been so good to me. I’d do anything I could for anyone in that town,” she added.
It’s that attitude that she’s carried with her throughout her life, and it’s certainly served Meghan Duggan well.
“In any time in my life where it’s been difficult, and this time is no different,” she said, “I’ve taken multiple opportunities to realize how thankful I am. I have an amazing wife, a wonderful magical little son, loving friends and family, a roof over our heads in a nice home ... I’m so happy for the life we have. I try to lean on that during all this craziness and realize how lucky we are.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.