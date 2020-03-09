DANVERS — Five young adults from Boston were indicted Monday by an Essex County grand jury on charges stemming from the thefts of Canada Goose parkas from Giblee's, a men's clothing store in Danvers, last December.
Bryon Vaughn, 23, and Mekeda McKenzie, 19, both of Dorchester; Kashawnii Roumo-O'Brien, 20, and Lynasja Trimble, 20, both of Mattapan; and Adriana James, 23, of Jamaica Plain, were indicted on two counts each of unarmed robbery of a person 60 or older and attempting to commit a crime, and three counts of assault and battery on a person 60 or older. McKenzie and James were also charged with larceny of property valued at $1,200 or more.
The charges stem from a highly-publicized incident on Dec. 26 inside the Danvers shop, in which five people went into the store. Vaughn stayed near the door as the four women ran to the back, where they grabbed armfuls of Canada Goose parkas and then bolted toward the door.
Several employees tried to stop them and were able to grab most of the coats.
Police watched video footage showing Vaughn assaulting a store employee by shoving him out of the way. James, who had long, pointed fingernails, then slapped the employee, and Trimble, carrying a coat on a metal hanger, grazed the worker's face with that hanger as she tried to shove him out of the way, according to a police report.
The store had been targeted previously because of the high-end coats, which range in price from $500 to $1,500.
The five fled in an Acura but were later found in Lynn and arrested.
The five had been charged in Salem District Court after their arrests. Monday's indictment will move the case to Salem Superior Court, where all five may face more severe penalties, including the possibility of prison time if convicted of the robbery charges.
An arraignment date had not been set as of Monday evening.
