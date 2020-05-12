DANVERS — Long-time Democratic state Rep. Ted Speliotis's decision to retire from the Legislature at the end of his term left his seat wide open, generating a complicated five-way race for his 13th Essex District seat.
Both party and independent candidates had until May 5 to collect 75 signatures to get on the ballot. All said they were able to do so despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing.
A ruling by the state Supreme Judicial Court cut in half, from 150 to 75, the signature requirements for candidates and allowed them to gather signatures electronically.
Local registrars of voters are now certifying signatures. Candidates have until June 2 to turn them into the secretary of state to get on the ballot.
If they are successful, only two of the five candidates' names will be on the Sept 1 primary ballot: Democratic candidate Sally Kerans of Danvers, who formerly held the seat in the 1990s, and Republican candidate Robert May, a political newcomer who lives in West Peabody.
With no party challengers in the primary, Kerans' and May's names move on to the general election.
They'll likely be joined by three independent candidates: Danvers resident Bill Bates, an aide to Speliotis for the past decade; food industry entrepreneur Christopher Keohane of Danvers; and attorney Jason Guida, who also lives in town.
Kerans, 59, is a Danvers Democrat who held the seat from 1991-97 before Speliotis returned to Beacon Hill. The district now includes Danvers, Precinct 2 in Middleton, and Ward 5 and Ward 6 Precinct 2 in Peabody. The district included Topsfield when Kerans held the seat.
Kerans serves on the Danvers Finance Committee and is married to political consultant Michael Whouley. They have two grown children, Nora and Peter. To get more than 330 signatures, she had to hand-deliver nomination papers while keeping apart from people, she said.
West Peabody businessman Robert May, 58, said he got more than 100 signatures by calling on friends and friends of friends. He and his wife, Tricia, have four children. In 2002, he started an electronics distribution company in Newburyport.
As one of the lesser known candidates, May said he is going to have his work cut out for him to get name recognition, given that going door-to-door may be challenging due to the pandemic.
"I'll just work hard and do the best I can do and see how it plays out," he said.
Bates, 58, is well known in Danvers as a former three-term School Committee member. He has two adult daughters, ages 23 and 30, with his wife, Priscilla. In addition to working for Speliotis for 10 years, he has served for more than 20 years as a Town Meeting member, and is the former owner of Howe's Station Market in Middleton for 15 years.
"I sure did," said Bates when asked if he was able to obtain 75 signatures by the deadline. He said he has had more than 173 signatures certified.
Keohane, 35, said he plans to return his signatures on Tuesday. He is the founder of Fresh Food Company, which manages the famed Wenham Tea House, among other business ventures.
He and his wife, Rachel, have two children, Jackson, 6 and Weston, 5. His father, John, formerly ran Henry's Market in Beverly for more than 25 years.
Guida's past experience includes being a state Senate legislative aide, an assistant district attorney in Hampden County and director of the Massachusetts Firearms Records Bureau. The 40-year-old Guida, who has a law office in Saugus, has a 13-year-old son, Joseph.
"In just about one week's time, we were able to attain well over 100 signatures to submit for approval to appear on the ballot in November," said Guida. This demonstrates support from within the community, he said, especially during a pandemic.
||||